Student Artists Connor Carnahan Taylor Hasper Ray London Mariska Isaac Virginia Myers Lilly Phillips Mason Swab Athena McClain Ryan Davis Morgan Redrup Abigail Boyles Shaliah Kohlenberg
BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology recently took a group of student artists to Pittsburgh for the Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild Invitational Student Exhibition to see their work displayed and attend the award ceremony.
The Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild (MCG) is the founding organization for BCAT, as it is the first replication of the Manchester Bidwell Corporation in a rural environment. The corporation serves as the parent company to several affiliates to provide a consolidated administration, one of which is MCG.
MCG was founded by Bill Strickland in 1968 as an after school ceramics program, much like how BCAT started. Since its founding, MCG has expanded its programming to include more art studios as well as a jazz division.
Being the first rural location, BCAT’s mission is to “provide opportunities for youth and adults to explore, discover, and transform by providing educational and career advancement programs, after-school arts programs, and a beautiful welcoming environment,” according to the website.
“So our founding organization… puts this show on every year for all of the students that are participating in programs like BCAT’s where they are doing an after school art program. We usually submit our student’s work that they’ve made at any point within the past year to this showcase,” said Mary Kay Palazzo of BCAT.
Palazzo said the center typically has a handful of students accepted into the exhibition. This year a total of 13 students were accepted with 20 pieces of artwork. Students in ninth and 10th grade can submit one piece, and juniors and seniors can pick up to four pieces to submit.
Every year the students have the opportunity to go to Pittsburgh to see the exhibition and a few other art exhibitions in the city. This year, students were also taken to The Mattress Factory and Randyland.
“And the reception, obviously, the award ceremony. Unfortunately, none of our students won anything, but it was still nice for a few of them to be able to go see it, and see their work in the gallery setting,” Palazzo said.
Five of the 13 were able to go on the trip with metals instructor Melissa Lovingood. Strickland spoke at this year’s award ceremony, along with a few others who presented awards.
“It’s nice for them to be able to see that too, because it makes it feel like a pretty big deal here, he’s there and he’s like ‘this is my program,’ and it’s something that is still active and very successful. It was cool for them to get to see him too and realize that this is a big deal,” Palazzo said.
Students have the ability to win scholarships through this exhibit, or a free workshop through other arts organizations. Palazzo said the awards are all based on “skill, craftsmanship, and creativity.”
BCAT is the only MCG center with a full metals studio as well as ceramics. The focus of the MCG program is ceramics, and while other centers have metals capabilities, they don’t have a full studio.
“All of them focus on ceramics because Bill Strickland actually founded it on ceramics, he’s a potter so he founded this just teaching pottery to youth in his neighborhood, so every center that is built starts with ceramics, and then has a few other studios. Like MCG down in Pittsburgh has painting, they have photography, and digital media… but it’s nice that we’re kind of unique in that we’re the only one who has a specific metals studio,” Palazzo said.
She said in previous years, there have been a lot of metals pieces that have won awards because it’s rare for students to submit pieces in that media.
This year’s full catalog of the show featured artists from 17 different schools or art centers.
“Being able to participate in art shows that are outside of BCAT gives students the experience of seeing their work valued and noticed by people outside of their community, and it shows them that this is something that is worth their time and all the effort that they’re putting into it. And I think it makes them want to do better and keep pushing themselves,” Palazzo said.
Palazzo said she finds it inspiring herself to go to art exhibitions and see people doing things she wouldn’t have thought of, so she believes going to this show can re-energize some of the students.