DuBOIS — Area veteran Ben Fordoski found a way to enjoy life again and get himself out of a rough place when he decided to get into dirt bike racing, something he has loved since he was a child but never participated in.
Fordoski, of DuBois, got out of the Marines in 2013, and said he thought he “was immune” to the mental health struggles he’d heard about. He said it slowly crept in over a four-year period before it really “hit home.”
“I was just like, kind of treading water, just getting by. I was just kind of going through life. I didn’t really have any motivation, anything exciting to look forward to, and it was my mother who gave me the idea to get a dirt bike,” Fordoski said.
In 2018 he bought his first dirt bike, a 1995 model like the bikes he was “obsessed” with as a little kid.
Grand National Cross Country racing series recently opened a new racing class last spring, the “Warrior Class,” which is for military and veterans. Last year, Fordoski placed fourth overall in the class for the season, racing in 11 of the 13 rounds, and finished fourth in three separate races. He ended the year knowing he would need rider support and sponsors for another full season, but said he would remain committed to getting faster and better.
This need for sponsors was answered earlier this year when some anonymous contributions came to him, and local businesses were willing to sponsor.
Fordoski joined the Reynoldsville American Legion Post 392, and through anonymous contributions from fellow Legionaries, was sponsored by the Legion to be a rider in the GNCC racing series. He has also accumulated several additional local sponsors, including April’s Flowers, Venn Financial Solutions, Passion for Fashion Boutique, Two Brothers Tee’s and Z’s Sub Station.
“I don’t want to make it seem like I’m a success story, because it’s kind of like with anything, it’s a work in progress. You’ve got to just make the best of whatever situation you’re in, however you can. I knew I needed to do something as opposed to doing nothing,” Fordoski said.
GNCC is a premier off-road racing series that was established in 1975 and features both ATV and motorcycle racing, pro and amateur racers, and adult and youth races. Fordoski first learned about GNCC racing when he was a child and on vacation with his family. He said once he saw it, he knew this was the sport for him.
“It was always in the back of my mind that I wanted to do it. It just took, I guess going through a bit of a rough time you could say, for me to get the ambition to give it a try,” Fordoski said.
He said his goal in sharing this experience is that other struggling veterans will “get out and follow their dreams, or simply get up and moving.”
“The biggest thing is it’s a distraction. I think with anybody and any situation that has something stressful, if you can find an outlet. Everyday I’m thinking about racing and everything, I’m not thinking about something else,” Fordoski said.
Fordoski never had a dirt bike growing up, saying he basically grew up on a three-wheeler. When he bought his first bike in July 2018, it was the first time he had ever ridden a dirt bike.
Later, in October of 2018 he entered his first race. He said he realized how little he knew about racing. He said the race was about three hours of four or five laps, and he finished one lap and couldn’t go anymore. The laps for such races are usually about 12 miles long, according to Fordoski. He said it took a couple of years to get his body in the shape it needed to be able to race competitively for hours like what is demanded in the sport.
Last spring with the introduction of the Warrior Class, Fordoski –being a Marine veteran –decided to join. He saw success early on, and stuck with it. He had to participate in nine rounds to qualify for the Night of Champions.
He said this year might be “a bit tougher,” because there’s more guys in the class as word has spread.
Fordoski has already completed two rounds for this season with GNCC. He said the races will take place until July, there is a two month break and then it picks up again in October. There are 13 races, and nine are needed to qualify for the awards.
Anyone who places in the top 20 receives points, and the points matter at the end of the season. He recently took 11th place in the second race of the season that he competed in on March 13.
Fordoski uses his Facebook page to share his experiences along the way, often posting videos after each of his races to recap how the day went.
He said he would like to grow his sponsors and money so he can do things like sponsor local children or do local races like a community 5K. His next race will be this weekend in South Carolina.
“That’s really what I’d like to see, I don’t even really want to be doing the racing, I just like to be able to help get more people doing stuff. Just getting up and doing something is what helped me,” Fordoski said.