PUNXSUTAWNEY — A benefit dinner for a local woman fighting ovarian cancer is scheduled for Aug. 6 at the Lindsey Volunteer Fire Hall in Punxsutawney.
Dana Brooks has been battling stage three and four ovarian cancer since April 2021. The benefit spaghetti dinner and basket raffle is to help cover the costs of hospital bills and her weekly trips to the Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh for her ongoing treatments.
The dinner will be held at the fire hall on Aug. 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. and consist of spaghetti, meat sauce, salad, bread and butter, a choice of dessert, and drink. Dinners are $10 for ages 12 and older, $5 for 6-11 year olds, and 5 and younger are free. Dinner can be dine-in or carry-out.
There will also be a variety of baskets raffled off, and some small wares like bracelets for sale. Raffle tickets will be $1 per ticket, 12 for $10, and $20 per ticket for the wooden wishing well being raffled. Those who can’t make it to the dinner can also help by donating to Brooks’ GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/9ce71013
Brooks is a lifelong resident of Punxsutawney, growing up in a family of 11 in the area. She has worked at the Punxsutawney Sheetz for the past nine years. She has a husband, Thomas, and two daughters, Jade and Cherokee.
Thomas Brooks said he likes to joke he lives in a Disney film because of all the creatures and birds around their home because of Dana’s love of gardening and feeding local wildlife.
“All our plans and hopes for the future disappeared when the phrase ‘stage three ovarian cancer’ was given. Our entire lives became about the moment, not the future,” Thomas Brooks said.
When treatment first started it felt like a lot of setbacks as Thomas Brooks said each new step felt “more devastating than the last.”
“For the past three years, it’s been really rough on our family. We lost our dad, lost a sister to cervical cancer, and now she’s (Dana) fighting cancer. And July is just not the month because that’s when our dad and sister passed,” said Anita Zurenda, Brooks’ sister.
Dana Brooks was first diagnosed in April 2021 after going to the doctor for presumed gallstone issues. This soon changed to a cancer diagnosis.
The cancer progressed beyond the capability of local care, and Brooks was referred to Magee-Womens Hospital. She began chemotherapy treatments in July 2021 before being scheduled for surgery after several treatments.
“More cancer than the scans initially showed was discovered. Recovery from that surgery and COVID required several months off work,” Zurenda said.
With the cancer larger than expected, the surgery became more extensive than was planned. Her stay in the hospital was also longer than expected because of this. Brooks’ life is no longer in danger, which she and her family are thankful for. Shortly after, the “financial terror” became a vital concern for Brooks and her family.
A majority of the cancer was removed with the surgery, but Brooks is continuing chemotherapy and hormone treatments. The remaining cancer continues to shrink, but the treatments still require weekly trips to Pittsburgh, and will continue for at least the next six months dependent on continued monitoring.
“With the majority of the cancer removed and the remaining cancer shrinking, she should have a longer time with her family, but mounting costs are a concern,” Zurenda said.
Brooks is still unable to return to work, so the money raised through the fundraiser or any donations given to the family will help to offset the medical costs and missing income while she continues treatments.
The bills and payments are becoming more than their family can handle on their own.
The Brooks said they are grateful for all the help they receive through these medical crises.