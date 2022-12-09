Editor’s note: This is a commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants in our readership area.
There’s just something special about comforting breakfast food on a brisk winter morning.
Add a cozy atmosphere, friendly staff and pleasant patrons — and you have an enjoyable Sunday at the Bobette Diner in DuBois.
It’s one of our area’s subtle gems, serving homestyle meals as a local landmark of sorts along Blinker Parkway.
For transparency, I have eaten at the Bobette before, but not since we rolled out “Ben’s Bites” in the Courier last year. This was a stop that was always on the list, yet raising a toddler can make scheduling in a restaurant breakfast a bit of a task. Discussing our plans, Lindsey and I decided last weekend was the proper time, taking Cooper along for what proved to be a genuinely nice experience.
Arriving around 9 a.m., the parking lot was pretty full, which is a common sight. We found a booth in the back room, taking in the cabin feel sprinkled with Penn State decor and various awards from local media outlets, including this one.
We were greeted by a very welcoming waitress (whose name is Patti...I’m not positive of the spelling and asking would give away the “surprise” intent of this piece), who immediately wanted to make sure Cooper was comfortable. Fortunately, he’s a well-behaved 15-month-old, so he flashed his trademark grin and moved on to playing with the salt and pepper shakers.
Examining the menu, the “hungry man’s breakfast” stood out, but seeing it brought to a nearby table made me realize I wasn’t quite hungry enough to confidently conquer that dish on this particular morning. Instead, I landed on a western omelette with a Belgian waffle. I’ve had a Bobette pancake previously, and agree with all the rage. So, this occasion called for something new.
Lindsey kept it simple, going with two eggs (over easy), sausage, home fries and rye toast.
Prepared quickly, our table filled with plates loaded to the rim, appealing to both the eye and palate.
Cooper naturally reached for the waffle, making his choice known for the purposes of sharing. His approval was evident by the way he was shoveling pieces in, really enjoying the shreds with butter and syrup.
Taking my turn, the waffle delivered the desirable combination of crunch and fluff. The butter and syrup acted as nice complements, with a kiss of powdered sugar providing the right amount of sweetness.
Then came the omelette, which proved to be the star of the meal. The eggs had the proper consistency for the outer layer, with heaps of ham, peppers and onions smothered in cheese creating a truly delicious bite. Each forkful featured a collection of flavors and ingredients, making for a filling choice.
Lindsey’s eggs were also cooked perfectly, begging for the slices of toast to break the yolks. I did manage to steal a few home fries, which were sliced big enough to serve as a hearty side.
With food winding down, Cooper grabbed some rye toast, again offering his approval with multiple trips to his mouth.
After topping off our coffee for the third time, the check followed, putting a bow on a memorable meal at a very reasonable price.
