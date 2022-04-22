Editor’s note: This is a commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants in our readership area.
We’re back.
Taking a break while adapting to life as new parents, Lindsey and I felt it was time to once again visit some new restaurants in our readership area. Although this feature won’t be nearly as frequent, my hope is to highlight a local spot once a month.
With my parents visiting over Easter weekend, it provided the perfect opportunity to get out of the house knowing “Nana” and “Pappy D” had a watchful eye on Cooper.
During recent scrolls through Facebook, photos of dishes from DuBois Corner Cafe frequently caught our attention. Considering it was not one of the 20 restaurants included in last year’s phase of Ben’s Bites, we were compelled to give it a try.
Here’s a recap of our visit:
Located inside the DuBois Mall, the DuBois Corner Cafe invites those walking by with bright white and blue colors to grab your attention.
Plenty of seating options are available, with a menu offering nice variety, from starters to salads along with pizza, burgers and other signature sandwiches.
Intrigued by the concept, I ordered a bubble tea to kick things off. Basically, it’s a game in a cup, with a straw big enough to capture the flavored bubbles which add a burst of fun behind the taste of tea. It’s possible I appeared childish for a few moments playing with my drink, as evident by Lindsey’s unamused gaze.
Anyway, on to our orders, which included a “Monte Cristo” and a “Chicken N Biscuit.” The idea of this piece is to try unique or staple selections linked to that location. Both of these seemed to fit the bill.
My choice of the Chicken N Biscuit delivered a nice contrast of flakey and crispy, with the biscuit acting as a soft base to the crunch of the chicken. Adding to the experience were the two sauces, both of which stood tall as a complement. The spicy syrup brought a sense of breakfast into the equation, while the honey mustard mayo could easily make its way into just about any meal I eat moving forward. After finishing my sandwich, I alternated dips of chips trying to determine which sauce I liked better. Ten minutes later, I settled on a tie.
A similar development unfolded when I tried a bite of Lindsey’s Monte Cristo. On first impression, this was an outstanding selection, combining the smokiness of the ham with the savoriness of the turkey and sweetness of the bread and powdered sugar. Each bite gave off a hint of French toast that would prove enjoyable at any time of day, making this a real treat. Still, a dip into the raspberry syrup took things to another level. The collection of flavors was delicious, culminating in a third sauce trying to steal the show.
Before leaving, we ordered a grilled chicken salad to take home for my mother. Although not personally trying it, Mom gave it a strong review, specifically impressed by the amount of chicken.
Capped with a very reasonable bill, we will certainly be back, whether for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
q q q