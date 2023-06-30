Editor’s note: This is a commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants in our readership area.
It’s not very often you walk into a restaurant and it reminds you of your great-grandparents’ kitchen.
Dutch Pantry Family Restaurant on Rich Highway in DuBois delivers that type of nostalgic experience.
Visitors are greeted with a small gift shop that leads into seating areas on both sides of the cozy setting. Decor ranges from antique farm tools and kitchen utensils to wildlife mounts and vintage containers of once popular brands.
After being seated, the waitress was quick to take our order, making sure Cooper, our 21-month-old son, was comfortable before bringing what proved to be bottomless cups of coffee for Lindsey and me.
For transparency, our recent trip to Dutch Pantry was not our first. It was actually our third, but the roles of father, husband and editor have not allowed sufficient time to document our previous experiences as part of “Ben’s Bites.” After the meals we had last weekend, I was determined to change that.
During earlier visits, I tried the original skillet and a western omelette. Both dishes were great, but I was envious of a selection Lindsey made a few months back.
This time around, the “Pantry Breakfast Bowl” was coming to my side of the table.
It is described on the menu as “two eggs layered over home fries then topped with sausage gravy and melted cheddar cheese.” In other words, “a collection of deliciousness.”
In the spirit of this editorial feature, it’s possible I may have overemphasized a dish or two from the 20-plus places we’ve been. After clearing my plate last Sunday morning, I looked at Lindsey and said, “that may have been the best breakfast I’ve had since moving here.” And — going on three years in DuBois next week — I genuinely meant it.
The enjoyment starts with the sausage gravy. Now — and I’m not just saying this because she is my wife — Lindsey makes a mean sausage gravy. It’s seriously one of her top weapons when it comes to cooking.
With that in mind, she even complemented Dutch Pantry’s sausage gravy. That’s saying something. Trust me.
The balance of gravy to sausage maintained a delightful consistency, smothering the scrambled eggs that provided a second level of home-style love. Piercing to the bottom, a base of home fries capped the combination, offering a crispy initial crunch before getting to a soft potato texture in the middle.
What seemed so simple showcased bold, comforting flavors to produce a fulfilling moment with each bite.
Lindsey also spoke highly of her “Southern Country Breakfast,” which, of course, featured a bowl of sausage gravy on the side of two eggs, home fries and biscuits.
Cooper’s pancake was just the right size, offering a sweet complement to the rye toast he decided to steal from my plate. Pretty soon, he’ll be stealing forkfuls of my breakfast bowl. As good as they are, he might have to get his own.
q q q