Editor’s note: This is a commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants in our readership area.
With the in-laws visiting, we wanted to take them somewhere for lunch while getting our 8-month-old son more accustom to public settings.
Understanding their food preferences — and having been there once before — Taco Inc. in Punxsutawney made for an easy choice.
Touted as “Modern Mexican,” this newer spot situated on the corner of Groundhog Plaza offers an immense menu, bold flavors and festive environment.
Here’s a recap of our recent visit:
Still getting familiar with bringing a child to a restaurant, any uneasiness quickly subsided when we were greeted at the door and pleasantly presented with a high chair for Cooper. I know this has nothing to do with the food, but that initial interaction with our waitress, Ashaunti, extended a sense of comfort now needed as new parents.
Another noticeable trend was a steady stream of customers, which we later found out was for good reason.
The traditional chips and salsa kick started the Mexican experience, with a classic margarita taking things up a notch.
Then came the process of narrowing down a wealth of appealing options, ranging from various burritos and enchiladas to choices of chicken, fish and fajitas, among many others. After careful deliberation (seriously, it was a struggle to pick just one), I landed on the “Hawaiian Quesadilla,” boasting a collection of steak, chicken and shrimp paired with pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions.
It took just one bite to personally applaud my decision.
In addition to the massive portion size, the combination of flavors blending inside the tortilla delivered a really delicious moment. The savoriness of the steak and chicken was complemented beautifully by earthy tones from the tomatoes, peppers and onions. The periodic pop of pineapple also proved delightful, with the multitude of ingredients surrounding the star of the dish — as the pieces of shrimp were simply cooked to perfection.
Forcing myself to take a break from the Hawaiian-themed Mexican party, I stole a forkful from Lindsey’s plate, quickly acknowledging a hint of smokiness in the mixture of meats found in her “Mexico City Burrito.” The jolt of pineapple again made an appearance, with the Mexican sausage distinguishing itself as a quality staple.
I also managed to make my way to my mother-in-law’s plate, which featured the “Arroz Con Pollo.” This journey offered a solid return, as the shredded chicken brought in a new texture and subtle zip of spice, calmed nicely by the accompanying rice.
My father-in-law missed the memo on how Ben’s Bites works, eating the primary elements of his “El Grande” before I could maneuver across the table. Therefore, his steady description of “excellent” will have to suffice.
He did pick up the bill, so all is forgiven. And, considering our experience, it’s a safe bet he’ll get a chance to redeem himself at Taco Inc. in the near future.
———
“Ben’s Bites” started as a way to support local restaurants which may have been negatively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, while giving the new editor and his wife a chance to explore the area. In 2021, a total of 20 restaurants were featured. This commentary will return periodically moving forward, with hopes of running one per month. Ben can be reached via email at: bdestefan@thecourierexpress.com