Editor’s note: This is a commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants in our readership area.
Since reopening in late 2021, The Summit Lodge & Grill has been on my “bucket list” of restaurants for this feature.
With family in town eager to spend time with our young son, Lindsey and I recently headed north for an afternoon, kicking off our “date day” with lunch at the popular spot located along Route 219/Boot Jack Road just before reaching Ridgway.
The experience takes flight as soon as you open the door, as the soothing scent of a wood stove consumes the senses while setting the stage of a cabin feel. Kid-free for the occasion, we elected to sit at the bar, which proved a solid decision following an opening dialogue with Tammy.
Another immediate bonus was Straub Winter Bash on tap. This is one of my go-tos now when available.
Then came the menu, which ranged from salads, burgers and wings to steak, brisket and hot roast beef.
I was all over the map trying to decide, ultimately landing on the smoked brisket as a weekend special. Still, ignoring the more than 40 wing flavors seemed criminal, so I added a half dozen “40 Mile Creek,” described as “medium honey mustard blend with garlic, ranch and parmesan.” How can you not try those?
Lindsey went with the black and blue burger, continuing to satisfy her new fascination with blue cheese.
Requested to arrive together, my taste buds led me to the brisket first, leaving the wings as somewhat of a dessert. The portion was plentiful, with a knife simply causing the meat to fall apart because of the tenderness. The smoke ring delivered the right amount of char while the beef itself basically melted in your mouth.
The char carried over to my test of Lindsey’s burger, with the pungent hit of dressing blending nicely with the juiciness of the patties. It was what you want in a burger, delivering a satisfying dish with a twist.
Waiting patiently, the wings did not disappoint. The sauce was a collection of tang, richness and comfort, all in one. Looking over the selections again, there are dozens of other flavors I’d be more than willing to try.
Our casual conversation with Tammy concluded with a very reasonable bill, placing The Summit near the top of our list for return visits.
"Ben's Bites" started as a way to support local restaurants which may have been negatively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, while giving the new editor and his family a chance to explore the area. In total, more than 20 restaurants have been featured since 2021.