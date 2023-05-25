BROOKVILLE — Leadership at the Western PA Cares for Kids Child Advocacy Center is changing hands as former Director Pat Berger steps down to enjoy retirement.
Cass Burkett, former assistant director, will serve as the new director.
Berger has been part of the CAC since its inception, and prior to that worked alongside Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett in pursuing strong punishment of child abuse offenders. She worked as a victim coordinator with the DA’s office, already helping children when the cases called for it.
She is an accomplished grant writer, having secured many grants that were instrumental to the CAC’s survival and growth, as well as having completed more than 1,200 forensic interviews in her time with the center.
“I was one of five people to receive an award from the Attorney General’s office providing excellent services to crime victims,” Berger said.
Jeff Burkett first learned about the concept of a CAC in 2004 through training, and carried this idea with him. He had also seen Berger interact with the children of cases he had already prosecuted.
“I went to a training back in 2004. And I really learned a lot about the concept of a child advocacy center. And I had been prosecuting child abuse cases already for six years at that point, and I knew how hard those cases are on the child…I had seen the bad effects of having a kid have to keep telling the story over and over again,” Burkett said. “I knew that Pat was incredibly passionate about protecting kids. And her heart really, really bled for the kids that we served in the cases we prosecuted.”
Burkett said Berger was on board with the idea of a child advocacy center right from the start, and was the one to secure the initial grant for the startup of the center. Berger was credited many times with having a skill in grant writing that would make all the difference in the years to come.
In 2007, Berger applied for a $50,000 grant from the National Children’s Alliance, the organization that accredits CACs across the country, specifically meant for the start-up of a new center. With the grant money in, and a location donated to the organization, the CAC started in the basement of the Philip Taylor house at the Brookville Municipal Complex.
While Burkett said it was not ideal accommodations, it met the room requirements and he believes the CAC could not have survived the first few years without it because they were able to use it for free. Berger was not the first director of the CAC, but Burkett quickly saw that she would be the right fit.
“We had two directors before Pat… and that really introduced me to this concept and the concept is; is if you’re running a nonprofit, the person that you hire as your director who’s going to be the face of the organization, they have to be incredibly passionate about your cause, or it won’t work,” Burkett said.
In the interim of directors, Berger volunteered to go through the forensic interview training in Minnesota required of the CAC and became the interim director. During this time, Burkett realized she would be the perfect fit as the true director, and asked her to consider leaving his office to do this. Burkett again said he believed the right person would succeed with the nonprofit, and “Pat was all in, she really wanted to make it happen. And so she accepted and then she started here in January of 2011.”
Soon after was another of what he called Berger’s “truly great accomplishments” when she learned of a “very good, very viable” CAC in Adams County that covered a six-county area. Berger reached out to the director of that CAC and learned of a new funding source.
Shortly after this discovery, Berger again used her grant writing abilities to secure $185,000 for the CAC, that it could use to find a new location and renovate it. The organization had 30 days to close on a location. Berger began searching for a possible center in the places for sale around the county, and found the house that is the CAC’s current location in Roseville right along Route 322.
“We had enough money in the money that Pat found was available to us that we could not only buy it, but renovate it and turn it into what we have here today,” said Burkett. “Pat never got complacent, we strongly identified the next step is we wanted to have a medical wing.”
The center quickly started working on developing a plan with local nurses, forming a relationship with Paula Spack from the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. This was to prevent children from having to go for forensic exams in the emergency rooms.
“In order to be an accredited agency you have to have a lot of staff covering all of the services that have to be provided. So through grants, I was trying to cover salaries,” Berger said.
Cass Burkett said Berger was able to get the center a three-year grant from the NCA that was used to create their multidisciplinary position. Berger wrote a majority of the grant and was the only rural county to receive the funds.
In 2016 the center applied for accreditation through the NCA for the first time, which required Berger to write in detail all the processes and procedures followed at the center. She estimated it to be about 300 pages when she was done, which was sent in for review for six months before a site review was scheduled.
After the NCA sent two site reviewers to check the CAC and to sit in on a multidisciplinary team meeting, and complete a comprehensive review of the whole process, they announced “we were accredited with no reservations,” according to Berger.
Berger spoke about her more than 1,200 interviews she has completed with child victims, and the honor she considers this to be.
“I admire them so much because it is hard. Hard to talk about. And for them to open up and be willing to tell me, it just honors me,” She said. “There are cases that I will never, ever, ever forget. But at the same time knowing that I’m helping an innocent child not have to live in that darkness anymore. makes it worth it for me,” Berger said.
She said helping the children is what makes everything worth it, and is the greatest joy of her job as the director.
“Helping kids, that’s it. That they don’t have a lifetime of suffering because of something that you did, a difference you made. And we don’t see every single thing that happens, but what we do see, we try our best to make a difference,” Berger said.
She said the decision to retire was a difficult one that she wavered on for a while, and that “Cares will always have my heart.”