PUNXSUTAWNEY — Tony Santik, Punxsutawney Borough manager, spoke about the East End Playground for the first time in several months, bringing good news on the park.
Santik announced that a bid for the tennis courts would be awarded to Pave Care during the borough council meeting last Monday.
“After four years plus, we finally have a successful bid to start the construction of the East End tennis courts in honor of the Graham family, for Kally who died unfortunately at such a young age,” Santik said.
“Kally’s Court” was a project first started by the Graham family in 2018, two years after Kally’s death in a car accident. Kally’s family said she always loved to play tennis from the time she was little, and decided a public tennis court would be a good addition to the community.
They chose the East End Playground as the location because of the Josh Smith Memorial Playground already at the park. Smith also tragically died just a month before Kally did.
The two families began working together to construct a whole community complex at the park. The tennis courts, unfortunately, have been stuck in the bidding stage for more than a year.
The Graham and Smith families had approached the council about the issues with the bidding process in November, sharing the issues they believed were causing a lack of bidders. The Graham family had said that after five years, they were ready for the project to be done.
Increasing costs of materials had also become a concern with the bidding process taking so long. The council’s most recent action for the courts was to move a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant from Harmon Field to the tennis court project.
Now with bids awarded to Pave Care, and additional funds available for the project, Kally’s Court is moving forward once again.