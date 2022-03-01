BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council is having success with its new Facebook page, created by Secretary Dawn Kopp.
Last month, Kopp announced the creation of the Big Run Borough’s official online page, “Borough of Big Run.”
“The Facebook page is going really well, I think. I haven’t had a whole lot to post, but the stuff that I did post was very well received, and people are joining and want to see what’s happening in the borough,” Kopp said.
She is using the page to post announcements regarding borough ordinances, council action and events in the borough. She used it in January to announce the closure of the borough office for the weather, share updates about the meeting room in the War Memorial, and post flyers for community events coming up.
Flyers up on the page include the BRANCHH Craft and Vendor show coming up on March 19 and the Big Run Peeper Banquet on March 20.
“They just want to know what’s happening and they appreciate the pictures like of the meeting room,” Kopp said.
If a council meeting is canceled or moved, it will also appear on the Facebook page.