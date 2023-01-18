BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council discussed and reacted to the countywide emergency medical services (EMS) meeting held two weeks ago, hearing the concerns from borough Emergency Coordinator Carole Bergman.
Bergman attended the meeting on behalf of the borough, bringing her notes and a printout of the slideshow with her to council. She explained that while ambulance services are meant to be used for dire conditions like cardiac arrest, strokes, etc., today they are called for much more.
She explained that several of the ambulance services around the county have closed, leaving a larger area for the existing services to cover.
“We have an older population in the county which means we are more likely to need advanced medical services. We have a shortage of EMTs and paramedics. A big shortage,” Bergman said.
She said if anywhere in the county would have a “mass casualty incident,” there might not be enough EMS to respond in that situation. Bergman also talked about the Quick Response Service with the Big Run Fire Department, who will respond to EMS calls without pay when needed. She talked about how expensive the certifications are for both QRS and EMS workers.
Bergman provided the suggested solutions offered during the meeting, such as raising taxes, having a per capita tax for EMS, and to create a regional authority with neighboring counties. She then spoke about the county task force being formed to search for solutions.
Bergman also deferred to Councilman Josh Wachob, who is a volunteer firefighter in the area as well, and versed in the emergency services field.
“They did a survey back in 2007… the commissioners back then were well aware of what was going on then,” Wachob said. “So, this is something that’s been going on for years, it’s just going to get a lot worse and they waited way too long before they even started trying to do anything,” Wachob said.
He said there are times the City of DuBois travels to Punxsutawney several times a day, and they also only have a few ambulances on staff. He said the other problem is the pay for EMS workers doesn’t make it worth it, so employees are scarce.
Wachob offered his opinion that it needs to be “more of a regional EMS department.” He said the fire departments are taking a large hit because of this, spending a lot of money on their fire trucks because they have to be taken out multiple times a day on QRS calls if the ambulances are already called out.
“Sometimes they use it more as a taxi service than they do as an emergency service,” Wachob said.
Mayor Joe Buterbaugh said the borough could write a letter to the county commissioners to make this issue a priority, and voice their concerns. The council approved this action with a motion.