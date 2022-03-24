BIG RUN — Big Run officials are looking into and considering possible grants for the town, but have run into issues with requirements.
Councilmember Kathy MacAulay said she looked into applications for the recreation grant through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, ultimately not receiving the best news.
She said she was excited about the Small Community Program because the first $30,000 from this grant doesn’t require a match. But, the downfall with the grant is that it has to be submitted by April 6. MacAulay is planning to reach out to Erin Wiley Moyers, who is the DCNR regional advisor for the area.
“The biggest downfall I see is that in order to get the grant, that whole park needs to be ADA compliant for any grant through DCNR,” MacAulay said.
She said to be ADA compliant for the grants, there needs to be ADA parking and a restroom and have accessible routes from the parking to the site and to all of the amenities in the park.
“Just getting ADA compliant would probably be a great grant to go for, but I don’t even know the scope financially,” MacAulay said. “I know we’ve talked about it many times, and I think one of the things that was our concern with doing ADA for the park was the cost involved.”
She said that municipalities can’t apply for any grants through DCNR without first having a meeting with the area representative and showing them the site anyway, so she will be having Moyers come to offer input.
The other issue she found with some of the grants is another requirement for the borough to have the matching funds already set aside.
Borough Secretary Dawn Kopp also briefly mentioned the Community Development Block Grant, which the borough needs to submit an application for. She said the borough can either apply to fix a street, or apply to fix the water issue in Church Street.
“We found that we could do a street with the block grant, and depending on how much the water issue on Church Street was, do the most expensive one with the block grant and the other one we can use the COVID money,” Kopp said.
The council agreed to focus on Caroline Street first.
Kris Cryster signed up to speak during public comment, also focusing on possible grants for the borough.
“There’s a hometown grant project for revitalizing small towns. There is also a gardening and tree planting one for green spaces that I found,” Cryster said.
She also said she found a free webinar about grant writing that she was going to try to take. Cryster said she’s not sure if anyone not on the council or with the borough can write grants for the borough. She has written grants in the past, but they have always been for the employer she was working for at the time.
Cryster said she can continue to bring grants to the borough’s attention as she finds them. She sometimes gets them through her work, and passes them on to the borough if they seem helpful.
Councilman Wayne McKee said it seems like the borough needs a professional grant writer, which Councilman Josh Wachob agreed with, saying “if you want big money you need the right people.”
MacAulay said he will meet with Moyers from the DCNR and reach out to the county about grant writing to see what the borough can do moving forward.