BIG RUN — The Big Run community recently celebrated a bridge dedication in honor of two friends who were both killed in the Vietnam War.
James Leroy Wise Jr. and James Albert Wingert were about one year apart in age, and grew up right next door to one another. Each was killed in action about 18 months apart.
Wise was born in December 1948, and was 19 years old when he joined the Army. Wise was a Specialist Four Army; a member of Third Platoon, A Company, First Battalion, Fourth Infantry Division. His Vietnam tour started on Aug. 17 1967, and he was killed on Feb. 2, 1968.
Wingert was born April 17, 1949, and was 20 when he joined the Marine Corps. Wingert was a Private First Class in the Marines; a member of E Company, Second Battalion, Fifth Marines, First Marine Division. His Vietnam tour started July 3, 1969, and he was killed on Aug. 23, 1969.
On April 15, the Big Run community, joined by a number of local politicians and Veterans of Foreign Wars commanders, celebrated the dedication of the bridge in honor of the two men. The bridge, identified as Bridge Key 19699, is on State Route 2003 over a portion of the Mahoning Creek in the borough. It is now known as the SP4 James Wise Jr. and PFC James Wingert USMC Memorial Bridge.
VFW District 26 Commander David Seymore attended the dedication, speaking about Wise and Wingert. He started by naming the bridge’s structure number, saying that much like everything with the government, including veterans, everything is assigned a number.
“James Wingert and James Wise Jr. were more than just two soldiers from Big Run, they were neighbors who grew up 20 feet from one another. They left the security of Big Run to end up just over 8,500 miles away in South Vietnam, where they were more than just a serial number, they were comrades in arms, they were foxhole buddies with some of the 2.7 million military personnel who ended up serving in the Vietnam War. They were also part of the 58,220 U.S. Military fatal casualties of the Vietnam War,” Seymore said.
He encouraged the audience that when they drive over the bridge to not think of the men as simply two young men who gave their lives a world away, but instead be reminded of “the friendship of neighbors, their patriotism in coming to answer the call of the nation, their friends and family both here in Big Run and the friends and family they made while serving.”
Finally, Seymore requested to honor Wise and Wingert with patriotism, and to honor them as local heroes, and for fighting to give “the greatness we know as democracy.”