BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council met on Monday evening, hearing an update from the recreation committee and further discussing borough maintenance work.
During the public works committee report, Josh Wachob, member of the committee and council, and Council President Geroge Bedell both provided quotes for street sweeping and drain cleaning. Wachob first provided the estimate he received from the Punxsutawney Borough.
The estimate he received expects the work will take about 10 hours, six for the drains and four hours for the streets, at $150 an hour. Wachob said it would be about two weeks before Punxsutawney Borough would get there, as they have to do their own streets first.
Bedell said he received a price from Cory Day on street sweeping, saying “he can do it for less than that.” He also confirmed Day recently purchased a street sweeper machine.
Bedell further said Day was doing the borough a favor and it would be a lot less costly. When asked by the other council members what the actual price was, Bedell was reluctant to give a dollar amount, saying “he’s giving us a price, but that’s not the price he gives.”
He said Day could clean out the inlets, as he did that last year, but Punxsutawney would still be needed.
“The street sweeper is one thing, but Cory can’t back out the drains,” said Councilman Wayne McKee.
Councilwoman Carole Bergman said she wanted a price to compare with. Bedell said Day’s rate comes to about $145 an hour. McKee said his opinion was to hire the regular crew and truck that does this kind of work.
A motion was made and approved to use the Punxsutawney trucks and crew to clean the streets and inlets.
Recreation
Blair Kriner provided the recreation committee report in Mel Hollopeter’s absence. He said the committee had a good turnout on the dance fundraiser it held last month, and is planning future projects already.
“Coming up we’re going to do a Nerf gun battle… up at the playground, or if the weather’s bad we’re going to do it here (War Memorial),” Kriner said.
Councilwoman Kathy MacAulay was directed to call Terry Cunkle for help with grants, and the committee is hoping to apply for a small grant that does not take matching funds to be put toward the park.
McKee also reported he installed a charcoal grill at the borough park by the pavilion. He suggested adding a sign holder to the pavilion. He said it could allow the borough to easily update and add a person’s name and information into the sign to show who has the pavilion rented for a given time, and prevent issues.