BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council held a lengthy discussion about possible change to the rental agreement for the War Memorial Building during its council meeting Monday evening.
Borough Secretary Dawn Kopp said the Property Management Committee took a look at the rental agreement after some questions were raised by recent renters. After the meeting to go over the rental agreement, councilman and committee member Wayne McKee had a list of suggested updates to the agreement.
Kopp presented each of the council members with a draft of the rental agreement, highlighting all the new additions for their consideration.
The first change is to take away the separate use of the kitchen for rentals. She said the borough has had instances of renters saying they won’t be using the kitchen for the lower fee, then using the kitchen anyway.
“If it’s just going to be a rental of the building, that includes the kitchen,” Kopp said.
This led her to the next change, which is the rental fee. With the removal of a separate fee for use of the kitchen, the fees are now a standard price of $125 for a half day.
The rental fee is now due 14 days prior to the event, but in order to hold a date for an event, a deposit must be made at the time of signing the rental agreement. Kopp said the rental fees previously did not match up and were confusing, so she cleared them up in the new form.
Now a half-day rental is a $100 deposit, a full-day rental is a $150 deposit, and a wedding or weekend rental is a $200 deposit.
“We needed some specifics as to what the renter’s responsibility was,” Kopp said, which is where the rest of the suggested changes came from. Additional changes, which sparked debate among the council, included responsibility to sweep and mop all the floors, emptying trash cans including those in the restrooms, cleaning all the dishes used in the kitchen and returning to its place of origin, and cleaning the restrooms and the foyer.
“The deposit for the cleaning and damage fee will not be refunded if post inspection finds conditions not as it was prior to the event,” Kopp read.
Councilwoman Kathy MacAulay asked about requiring renters to mop, saying she thought in the past it wasn’t required because of how the gym floors have to be maintained in a specific way. She added “even if we keep their security deposit, it’s not going to correct the damage that’s done.”
McKee said the gym is to be left the way it was found, and it is mopped prior to an event, so it should be mopped after.
“We’re mopping it for them to use it and then we’re coming in and we’re mopping it again, how much is that costing us?” McKee said.
MacAulay said she would rather figure out the time and cost to mop the floors and just “tack it on” the rental fee.
The next concern was the requirement of cleaning the bathrooms, which came down to a misunderstanding of the wording. McKee only intended renters to have to clean up garbage from the bathroom, not have to clean sinks and toilets.
Robin McKee, who was hired as the cleaner for the War Memorial, said she recalls there was talk about getting a small mop bucket to be available for renters in case something is spilled during an event. She said this would prevent the large mop from being used for a spill and getting sticky.
The other issue discussed were the roasters in the kitchen, which require roaster liners. Kopp said she didn’t realize the roasters were to use roaster liners, so it was not anywhere in the agreement or instructions.
“I didn’t know that and the inside of the roasters has a look to it… it looks like a film, it looks dirty, but it wasn’t, it’s from a liner,” Kopp said.
Kopp said when asked about it at a recent rental, she didn’t realize it was caused by a liner and didn’t know what to tell the renter.
“It was a problem that weekend because I didn’t know what to tell them, and I wasn’t aware that there was any –all I have to go by because I’ve never rented this place is the rental agreement…” Kopp said.
She also mentioned an issue of the sink not draining because there is a switch underneath, which she also did not know about, and is not mentioned in the rental agreement. She suggested “we need to be more specific in our checklists” so people understand how things work and what is expected.
Kopp also said there is nothing in the agreement that tells renters who to call in the case of an issue.
“I will make the changes to the rental agreement and we’ll go back over it next month,” Kopp said.