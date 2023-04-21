Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON... A combination of dry and breezy conditions this afternoon will create an elevated risk of wildfire spread across most of western Pennsylvania. Minimum relative humidity values will range from 20 to 30 percent accompanied by wind gusts between 20 and 25 mph. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly. For more information about wildfire danger and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire.