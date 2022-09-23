BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council provided an update about a theft case involving the War Memorial Fund, giving only the court update and making no further comment, during its meeting Monday evening.
According to court documents, an investigation was launched in October 2019 after probable cause was found by Allegheny Forensic Accounting of St. Marys related to the Big Run War Memorial Fund. This fund was established in 2015 as a means of raising funds to renovate the building and relieve upkeep costs, but became an issue when lack of transparency and communications led to mistrust by the residents.
Charges were filed in May 2021 against Bonita “Bonnie” Haugh, who had been a founding member of the fund, and a Big Run Borough Council member when concerns were initially raised.
Through the course of investigations, Pennsylvania State Police reported Haugh wrote many checks for cash utilizing Big Run Borough accounts, and made inconsistent statements and lies regarding how the money was spent. She eventually admitted to using the Big Run War Memorial Fund for her personal use, according to court documents.
Borough Council Member Kathy MacAulay read the update provided by the borough solicitor, Emily Mueller.
“Charges were brought against Bonita ‘Bonnie’ Haugh for the theft by deception, now classified as a first-degree misdemeanor from a felony in the third degree. On Sept. 7, 2022, in the Court of Common Pleas Criminal Division, Judge John Foradora presiding, the defendant entered a plea of guilty on this charge. The defendant is placed on probation for a period of five years under the supervision of Jefferson County Adult Probation and make restitution to the Borough of Big Run in the amount of $5,000,” MacAulay said.
As a special condition of the case, Haugh is required to have no contact with the Big Run War Memorial and pay $5,000 in restitution.
War Memorial rentals
The borough was approached by Lisa Good with the Punxsutawney Pickleball group, requesting use of the War Memorial for pickleball through winter. The group would like to play for two hours in the morning three days a week.
Borough Secretary Dawn Kopp said Good is expecting the days to be Monday, Wednesday and Friday, beginning in mid-October.
Kopp said the group used the War Memorial for a shorter amount of time last year, and there will be a significant increase in rental revenue this year for the time commitment. She said the building is only booked for one Saturday so far this winter, and would be the only day to work around.
MacAulay said a morning rental would be a “win-win” for the borough because it wouldn’t conflict with most other events, and would be consistent through winter.
The possibility of starting a youth recreation program was revisited, and the council called for those interested to reach out to the borough about joining a committee for this.
“We need the community to be on board and by that we also need the community’s involvement in it,” MacAulay said.
Board Member Wayne McKee said when the recreation program used to be held, it was free to participate in and there were volunteers to monitor the children who attended. He suggested charging a small fee per child to help buy some equipment for the program.
Borough resident Melody Hollopeter also approached the council about the recreation program. She has raised about $1,000 from book sales of “A Compiled History of Big Run” which were made for the 150th celebration, and wants to donate it to the borough, but only for recreation programs.
Hollopeter also spoke about a local, Jonathan Petty, who published a children’s book that mentions Big Run, and would like to set up a children’s activity that involves reading this book. There would be an activity for the children to do, and they could bring their own copy of the book with them to follow along and get it signed while Petty is there.
The council approved this activity pending a day being chosen in October to allow time for planning.