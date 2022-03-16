BIG RUN — The Big Run area has several events coming up on Saturday and Sunday.
The BRANCHH Craft and Vendor Show is scheduled for Saturday. This will take place at the Big Run War Memorial from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Big Run Area New Community Helping Hands, or BRANCHH, is the local food pantry in the Big Run area. Distribution days for those in need are the second Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to noon.
A list of all confirmed vendors appearing at the show can be found on the Facebook event page. Each vendor is also providing a product to be included in a basket raffle.
The kitchen will be available and run by Big Run Betas, who will benefit from food sales as well during the day.
The Peeper Banquet will take place on Sunday at the Big Run War Memorial. Social hour will begin at 5 p.m. and dinner and entertainment will start at 6 p.m.
This year’s speaker is Ed McGinnis. This event is sponsored by the Pepper Committee. Tickets are limited, and none will be sold at the door the night of the event.