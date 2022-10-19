BIG RUN — Big Run Fire Chief Scott Bowers relayed the fallout of a recent power surge to the Big Run Borough Council Monday night, calling it a “mini disaster.”
Last Thursday, a power surge in the borough left many without power for several hours, according to Bowers. He said the fire department only received one call related to the incident at first, so he did not realize the scope of the problem.
Bowers said all of Big Run and part of Gaskill Township were without power, then it came back on around 4:30 p.m. He said the first call was to an East Main Street home reporting the meter box was blown off the side of the house “and shot it clear across the road.”
“I thought it was just an isolated problem at that house. It wasn’t, it was multiple, multiple homes… and then after the day went through we found that there were more boxes and more meters and more breakers that were actually melted, sparks flying out of people’s receptacles,” Bowers said.
He was alerted to the situation when Jefferson County Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents called him around 6:30 p.m. to ask if he was aware of the problem.
“That was actually a mini disaster for Big Run, and it’s one of those things, we didn’t have a major storm come through here. It was just… it wasn’t much of a windstorm and that’s when it all happened,” Bowers said. “It was clearly a true accident, it just happened.”
The Red Cross responded to the area as well, offering vouchers to those affected to get a hotel room for the night if they wished. Bowers said it was lucky it wasn’t colder the night this happened, but if it was, the War Memorial would have been opened up as an emergency location as well.
Bowers also said he has forms for anyone who lost 40 percent of the total value of their property because of the surge. He said there is a lot of damage the borough won’t find out about because people will just take care of it through homeowners insurance.
Councilman Josh Wachob said during the public safety report the power surge is the reason there are “so many street lights not working once again.” Wachob also works for the electric company, giving a brief update to the cause of the event.
“I can’t say too much since I do work for them, so I’m just going to say there was an issue and we are resolving the issue,” Wachob said.
After talking to Zents, Bowers contacted Wachob, who was just starting to get work orders from Penelec for the 32 services affected. Bowers said the borough still has old “knob and tube” electric, putting the integrity of the electric lines in danger.
“Many people are down to having a couple lights and maybe one or two outlets in their house,” Wachob said.
Councilwoman Kathy MacAulay added that some people’s power might have come back on, but it might not be working right. She said though her power is back, she has noticed her freezer is not working right since the incident.
“When we left the hall at 9:30 Thursday night, there was Tracy and I and then we talked to Josh, we talked to Penelec and everything else. There were supposed to be electrical inspections done on these homes before the power was turned on. I thought we left at 9:30 that night and everything was done. Well then all of a sudden, I’m finding out the next morning we had the next call for an electrical problem at East Main and all of sudden I heard that they threw the power on that night and didn’t notify anybody,” Bowers said.
Bowers said if he had known, he would’ve had a few guys sitting at the fire hall that night in case they had another call related to the electric. Wachob said “just because it’s (the electric) working now doesn’t mean it’s going to be safe and continue working.” MacAulay asked if there were specific things people should look for, to which Bowers said anything abnormal with the electric.
“You just need to look at everything. Look in your box and for deformities and breakers that are melted in and little black marks coming out of your receptacles,” Bowers said.
Bowers said Councilwoman Carole Bergman was also notified as the emergency coordinator for the borough. He said this was in case some of the residents had to leave their homes for the night because of the lack of power, though he said this was rare for Big Run residents.
“I told Tracy Zents that night I said, ‘Hey, you’re dealing with Big Run. People are not going to leave their homes. I’ve seen it before. We’ve seen it during the floods. We’ve seen it during the snowstorms, train wrecks, people will not leave their homes, just because they’re out of power,’ and that’s exactly what happened.” Bowers said.
He said by the end of it all, the fire department only had three calls related to the incident, but the electricity in the 32 services negatively affected might still have lasting damage caused by the surge.