BIG RUN — Big Run Little League managers are preparing for some upgrades to the fields that will allow the program to expand to older children in the area, and hopefully keep them playing longer.
Jeremy and Jessie Manzo, manager of Big Run Little League, are hoping to install new fencing on the little league fields that will be mobile to allow different sizing of the outfield. This will allow them to expand the league to some older children who don’t have a large enough field to play on right now.
“We want to take the permanent outfield fence out that way we can put in what they call a Grand Slam Fencing System. Basically, it’s a removable fencing system for the outfield so we can adjust the outfield to allow older kids to come in and play,” Jeremy Manzo said.
The way the fields are currently set up, the Little League only has fields large enough for children up to 13 years old. Adjusting the fields to allow children to continue playing in Big Run is important to the Manzos to give children more opportunity locally.
“We only have fields big enough up to 12 and 13 years old, and then they have to move on. Sometimes these kids don’t get a chance to play once they go to Punxsy. We want to be able to keep them here in Big Run that way every kid gets a chance to play the way it’s always been,” Jessie Manzo said.
Not only will the new fencing allow for older children to continue playing in Big Run, but adult tournaments could be held on the fields too. She said they are hoping the fence will not only benefit the Little League, but the entire community by bringing this opportunity.
Jeremy Manzo said they are planning to use this fencing on the old fields that are currently used for the T-ball. This field would be extended for play, and also help with another issue; people driving over the flood control project. This would force people to use the actual road that leads to the T-ball field
Jessie Manzo said this has been an ongoing issue, and even though they’ve tried to deter people from driving around the fields in this way not everyone listens. This same concern was brought up during the August Council meeting by Councilwoman Kathy MacAulay.
“That Grand Slam Fencing is also removable, so when we’re not using it we can just take the posts out of the ground, roll it up, and put it in our shed,” Jeremy Manzo said.
The Manzos are also considering changing the infield from grass to dirt, and caging in the dugouts for safety reasons.
“...they’re uneven and it’s causing balls to come up and the pitchers on the mounds are taking bad hops and they’re taking bad hits to the face,” Jessie Manzo said.
The league has agreed to cover the costs for the new fence, and the Manzos said they were hoping to use the current fence for the dugouts. Any unused fence that is left over would be donated back to Big Run Borough.
The league is awaiting final approval from borough council, who was in favor of the fencing but was unsure about its use on the flood control land. The borough is looking into whether the fencing would have to be removed in between every game or not.