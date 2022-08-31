BIG RUN — On Saturday, alumni of the Big Run School gathered in the Big Run War Memorial for a day of visiting old friends, remembrance, and community.
This was not a typical school reunion of just one class, but a gathering of anyone who attended the school and was willing to gather or return to the town. The idea was sparked by area local Marc Means in the “Big Run Then and Now” Facebook page.
Means asked what if everyone who attended Big Run School would come together for a picture and reminiscing? From there it came together with Means family spearheading the event and many others jumping in to help.
Jeanne Curtis is not a “Big Runner,” but took interest in the event and volunteered to make and distribute a memory book for anyone who sent pictures and info of their fond memories. Several others with no connection to Big Run also stepped in to help make the day the success that it was.
“What a treasure it ended up being for many,” said Melody Hollopeter. “Big Run has many great qualities, but coming together as a community when given the opportunity they do well.”
There were some who traveled from Colorado, Florida, and West Virginia to attend, and ages ranged from their 20s to 98 years old, Big Runs oldest citizen, who came together for the afternoon. Pictures were taken and memorabilia was displayed.
Plenty of food and most of all great stories and reminiscing was shared by everyone. There was a DVD made of the Big Run High School and Punxsutawney High School graduates projected on the screen in the War Memorial, as well as a walk through video of the old school.
Means gave thanks to all who came together to make the day successful, and many without being prompted to get involved.
“It was Big Runners and, as you can see, many with no connection to Big Run, and those who attended who pulled it off… We pulled it off and I hope that the friendships have been rekindled. May the Big Run Spirit continue for many more generations,” Means said.
The memorabilia will continue to be displayed in a glass case in the War Memorial building’s lobby. This is a collection of not only Big Run School memorabilia, but anything with ties to Big Run.
Hollopeter said she and others are hoping to continue expanding the collection, and received approval from the Big Run Borough Council to add a second glass case to the lobby. If anyone has Big Run memorabilia they are willing to part with, reach out to a council member, Mayor Joe Buterbaugh, or on the Big Run Facebook page.
Hollopeter and others working to preserve the history of the town will be happy to receive it and add it to the display in the future. Anyone interested in seeing more of the day, plenty of pictures from the event have now been shared to the “Big Run Then and Now” Facebook page as well.
She also told the council she has sold more of the Big Run History books, and will donate the money from those sales to the borough to be used for recreation of some kind.