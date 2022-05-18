BIG RUN — The Big Run Borough Council revisited the War Memorial roof project, saying there are several spots leaking and shared general discontent with the project overall.
The project was awarded to the lowest bidder, as it was a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project, and was completed by Shield Roofing of Ohio. There were issues during the construction of the roof, and now more problems have come up after completion. Council President George Bedell said the roof on the left side of the building is leaking and water is running down the wall.
Since this was a CDBG-funded project, the borough used Jefferson County’s engineer, Gwin, Dobson, and Foreman.
“The problems we had during the project, I didn’t want to sign anything, and I was assured by the county engineer that it would be taken care of. I had to sign off on the job once it was done,” Bedell said.
Bedell was told one of the engineer’s inspectors would check the roof when it was done.
“That side of the roof looks really bad. They didn’t put enough holder in to hold the drains up. It’s split in the middle over on this side and water runs down there right along the wall, it doesn’t get to the new drains for the drain spouting that we put in,” Bedell said.
He said he called the engineer about the problems. The engineer got no response from the contractor on the first call. A second call was made and a message was left saying the contractor had to respond or the next call would be to the bond company.
The contractor responded, saying a crew would be sent out. The engineer asked the borough be told when so a representative could be present. This was a week ago and the borough has yet to hear back from the contractor.
Councilman Wayne McKee went up in a bucket truck to look, and said he was concerned with the rotted wood that was on the left side. The borough knew about this before the project was done, and was assured it would be replaced.
“When you look at the gutter, a majority of the hangers are pulled out, which tells me that rotten wood wasn’t replaced. There’s nothing to hold, so now the gutters are rolling out from the building,” McKee said.
Bedell agreed that it seems the rotted wood was not replaced because of the state of the roof now.
“Once they put the rubber roof on, it’s hard to see if there’s rotten wood there… but it’s coming apart, it’s falling off, there weren’t enough holders to hold it there, and they’re pulled out. Well that’s a sign there’s rotten wood,” Bedell said.
The borough had someone re-attach the gutter and seal the seam temporarily until the contractor comes back. This has also led to water damage in the basement of the building, which the borough recently had cleaned up and fixed.
Borough Secretary Dawn Kopp was told by the engineers the basement could be included in repairs as long as there were before and after photos of the damage.