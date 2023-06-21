BIG RUN — Members of the Big Run Recreation Committee gave an update to the Big Run Borough Council on Monday, offering information received about possible grants and upcoming events.
Kathy MacAulay spoke first about some possible grants she found information about, including the one being used for a project in Walston. She said this is a local shares account grant that is from gaming revenue, but it is not open yet. MacAulay said it should be opening soon, and is a six-week process to submit applications with a $100 fee.
MacAulay said she spoke with Terri Cunkle with the Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development about the grant requirements and likelihood of Big Run receiving funds.
“We would have to have everything ready as far as costs, what project, the project can be anywhere from $25,000 to $1 million, and… she did say it’s a gamble if we did get that grant because it’s the whole state applying for this money and you can apply year after year, and you might get it by the third year, sixth year. Her suggestion is once you have something in mind, you just keep going for it,” MacAulay said.
She said Melody Hollopeter and Blair Kriner, who are members of the Big Run Rec group, have met with state Rep. Brian Smith, and that getting legislation behind a project can offer some influence. MacAulay learned the grant also favors a shared project, so she suggested trying to get Bell, Gaskill, and Henderson townships on board with a project.
MacAulay later said it seemed to her that the “state representative can have some input” on what projects are chosen, so making them aware of the project is important.
Cunkle also recommended the borough complete a site study to better show what improvements the borough is planning for the park area, and show their sincerity in the project. MacAulay said there are Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grants available for a site study, but it would still cost the borough some money.
“One of the things the recreation committee has been asked over and over again is ADA compliance, so what all would that entail for down at the park is what all we would have to have to proceed forward,” MacAulay said.
She then turned the microphone over to Hollopeter for updates on upcoming fundraisers and events by the committee.
Hollopeter said the committee is going after a smaller grant for some equipment at the park, adding there is not much available.
She also said there was a good turnout for the Nerf war the committee held, and said the committee is already planning to host another one in the fall as an easy fundraiser that children all seemed to enjoy.
“We’re going to purchase four ‘please don’t litter’ signs, metal signs,” Hollopeter said, including their plans to put the signs at the park area, and at the baseball field. Mayor Joe Buterbaugh commented that it seems litter is being kept up with well at the park, which Hollopeter and Councilman Wayne McKee agreed with.
Big Run Rec is not planning any events for July because of so many Vacation Bible Schools and activities happening, but will be back with something in August.