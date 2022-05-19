BIG RUN — The Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company is preparing to have an open house at its event center and fire hall as a part of a new member drive for the department.
Fire Chief Scott Bowers attended the recent borough council meeting to give an update on the fire hall, and some projects it has coming up.
He provided the following information on the number of calls the fire department responded to (and where) in 2021:
- Big Run –98
- Henderson Township –88
- Gaskill –51
- Banks –30
- Bell -14
The department went on a total of about 330 calls, according to Bowers.
The fire department is also hosting an open house on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We’re inviting the public to come and see the facility, the engine room, the event center, and we’re putting the push on for members. We’ve been very lucky lately, we pulled in three new guys, and they’ve been there for meetings, they’ve been there for fundraisers, they’re good quality people,” Bowers said.
He is hopeful the department can reach out and bring a couple more volunteers into the department. He said they don’t have to be members who will be active firefighters, but can just help with fundraisers or administration work.
“It’s always the same people doing all the work, so we’re trying to get more involvement from more people,” Matthew Powell, deputy chief said. “We’re always looking for more help.”
Bowers said since COVID-19, the department has seen a drop in their numbers. He said some people just found other things to do during that time, and haven’t come back.
He said the department is starting a couple of projects that couldn’t get finished for the buildings because of COVID. One is the concrete that will be poured in front of the engine bay. Another is for the walk-in cooler.
The department contacted PennSafe who said the ADA compliance is already done, so there is nothing the department has to do for the concrete. Bowers is also putting in a work order with PennSafe for the cooler, and will get a permit with the borough as well.