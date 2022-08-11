PUNXSUTAWNEY — Area residents are planning a Bigfoot and Paranormal Expo in Punxsutawney next month, and received approval from the borough council to use Barclay Square for the event.
Bigfoot and Paranormal Expo being planned for Punxsutawney
Tags
Alex Nelson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Ridgway woman charged with assaulting child
-
87-year-old DuBois man enjoys creating YouTube videos, staying active
-
St. Marys woman accused of abusing children
-
Love's Travel Stops opens location in Brookville
-
Johnsonburg magistrate roundup
-
Punxsutawney Area School Board discusses concerns regarding 'Safe Space' initiative
-
St. Marys magistrate roundup
-
BAHS annual Bridge Camp to take place next week
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
Tips on a new Pennsylvania law and rewarding your servers
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.