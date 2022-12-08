BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School Board nearly had a new president during its reorganization meeting Monday.
Katie Bish, who has served as president since 2009, was nominated as the board president, but board members Katie Morris and Adam Campbell nominated James Brown to take over the gavel. After casting secret ballots, the board voted 5-4 to retain Bish as president.
“My goal is to continue to maintain cooperation within the board and administration,” Bish said after the meeting. “It is our priority to focus on our students’ best interests and to provide the best educational experience possible.”
Ed Yahner continues as the vice president of the board.
After the reorganization meeting, the board closed out business for 2022.
Head baseball coach Matthew Melillo will be joined by assistant coaches Zach Foradori, Gregory Sobol and Eric Botwright, plus five volunteer coaches. Head wrestling coach Troy Braddock enters the season with statistician Robin Baxter plus five elementary coaches.
In other action, the district expanded its elementary tutoring program during the school day to two days a week, managed by MacKenzie Kuntz for $120 per day. In addition, Tara Veley resigned as a cafeteria worker.
Due to a student receiving an out-of-district placement, Brockway contracted Rossey Busing to transport that student for $3,085.68.
Multiple district personnel are going to trainings and field trips, including 40 students going to Highland View Nursing Home to sing Christmas carols. The fifth and sixth grade band plus the sixth grade chorus have their annual Holiday Concert on Friday at 9 a.m. while the annual Junior-Senior High School Band and Chorus Holiday Concert is Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza thanked the district’s bus drivers for their dedication to getting students home safely, especially after the surprise snow storm at the end of a school day last month. He also wished the community the best in the upcoming holiday season.
“I hope everyone has a blessed holiday season filled with family and good eats,” he said.
Brockway’s winter break runs from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3. The next school board meeting is Jan. 10.