CLEARFIELD — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. visited a bridge project in Clearfield Thursday to tout the importance of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Casey along with local, regional and state officials visited the $1.6 million bridge project on U.S. Route 322 over Clearfield Creek in Lawrence Township, which is being funded by the BIL.
“With this federal funding, PennDOT can renovate this bridge to keep it from falling into that Poor Condition List,” Casey said.
Casey, a Democrat representing Pennsylvania in Congress, noted that infrastructure projects such as this are not only important to the local economy but also for emergency vehicles to get to their destinations on time and to get people to the hospital.
“There are so many adverse consequences when we don’t make these investments,” Casey said. “People in this county deserve this.”
He credited President Joe Biden for getting the BIL passed. He said for more than a generation, elected officials in both parties have said they want to prioritize investing in infrastructure, but Biden was the person who “got it done.”
As a result, over the next five years, Casey said there will be $132,927,000 in infrastructure projects in PennDOT Engineering District 2-0, which includes Clearfield, Centre, Cameron, McKean, Potter, Clinton, Juniata and Mifflin counties. Of these funds, Centre County is receiving $23,017,000 and Clearfield, Cameron Elk, McKean and Potter counties will receive $52,544,000, Casey said.
“I am grateful for all the work that’s being done here,” Casey said. “But we are just getting warmed up.”
State Secretary of Transportation Michael B. Carroll said the BIL has increased the amount that PennDOT will be spending on roads and bridges from $2.3 billion to $2.8 billion, an increase of 33 percent.
“And I look forward to more projects being done in Clearfield County,” Carroll said. He added this shows they are committed to investing in rural Pennsylvania.
Casey noted there is more to the BIL than just roads and bridges. The federal government is also funding water and sewer projects and Pennsylvania will receive $244 million for acid mine drainage remediation, which Casey said is a huge problem in Clearfield County and many other areas in the state including his home region, northeastern Pennsylvania.
Another project of great importance is expanding internet broadband access, which is vital to the economic development of many rural areas in the commonwealth. Casey noted Pennsylvania will be receiving $1.3 billion to increase broadband internet access.