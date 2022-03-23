CLEARFIELD — After 74 years of supplying local hunters, anglers and outdoor enthusiasts with guns, ammunition, fishing supplies and other sporting goods, Bob's Army & Navy, a longstanding family-owned business in downtown Clearfield, is closing its doors — forever.
The store, which is co-owned by Robert Grimminger and sister Patti Semelsberger, set an official end date of June 26. The closure allows the two to spend more time with family and take advantage of all life has to offer.
“We’ve been here as kids since we were 12 years old, working in the store every weekend,” Grimminger said. “It’s just time for us to retire and enjoy life while we still have our health.”
It all began in June 1948 when Robert H. and Emily Grimminger opened their original Army surplus store on Daisy Street, moving it a few months later to downtown Clearfield. In 1949 the store was relocated to North Third Street, and in 1954 they moved to a former auto parts store three doors down from the current location. In 1976 they acquired the old W.T. Grant building at 229 E. Market St., where for the better part of the last five decades, Bob’s Army & Navy Store has proudly served the community.
With 12,000 square feet of retail floor space and an equal amount of warehouse space, the business has grown from an army surplus store to one of the largest sporting goods retail outlets in Pennsylvania. Bob’s Army and Navy Store is a destination in the Clearfield area for the avid outdoorsman seeking a large array of sporting goods.
Pandemic-related restrictions and difficulties obtaining employees impacted the business the past few years, Grimminger noted. Online shopping has also taken a toll.
The owners began looking into closing the store last summer, Grimminger reported. No one expressed interest in purchasing the store. Grimminger stated the plan now is to sell or rent the building.
Grimminger retained SB360 Capital Partners to assist in operating a “store closing sale.”
Siegfried Schaffer, Executive Vice President of SB360 Capital Partners, said, "Bob’s Army & Navy is an institution in this community. We’re pleased they’ve selected us to help them through this process. Already well-known for great brands at competitive prices, the store closing sale will bring value-added savings to customers throughout Central Pennsylvania. "
Grimminger expressed that the relationship with the community will be missed. The store thanked its customer base and employees.
After the closing, Grimminger hopes to build many memories with his family.
“My plans are to spend more time with the family,” he said. “I've got grandkids in sports that I want to see, and it's not like I couldn't go to their sporting events now. But you had to take the time off of work to do it, and then you felt guilty doing it. Now I'll have a clear conscience.”