DuBOIS — A unique event is coming to the WPAL Fitness Center in DuBois on Sunday, Nov. 14 from 1-4 p.m., bringing together kids and police officers through the sport of boxing.
Layton Yarus, Brice Miller, and Cierra Hoffman — criminal justice students at Penn State DuBois — have worked diligently with WPAL Executive Director Aaron Beatty to host a fun event with local first responders, titled “Box with a Cop.”
Kids from the area will get to engage with local police officers through a boxing workout hosted by USA Boxing Coaches James Hoy and Randy Strickland of the 412 and 814 National Teams. Officers from the DuBois and Sandy Township police departments will join the workouts with the kids and afterwards share what a day in the life as a police officer is actually like.
“This is what our gym is all about, so we loved Layton’s idea.” Beatty said. “We need to help our kids get to know the local police officers. They are on our side out there. This event was the perfect way to bring everyone together in a safe place for a great workout.”
The idea strives to get the community engaged with all parties of the justice system. As a group, the Penn State students felt that an event of this nature would be a starting point for the DuBois area to practice community justice.
“We want the youth to have a positive perception of our local officers,” Yarus said. “Having our first responders present, working out with the kids, and informing them of their everyday jobs will result in a positive outcome, not only for the participants, but the reputation of the officers from a community perspective as well.”
“Building a strong bond between the youth and local officers is something we value,” Miller said. “The goal of this event is to strengthen this bond with a fun and engaging experience, as well as giving participants a great workout.”
“As a resident of the DuBois area, I wanted to find a way to give back to my community. Through this event, we are able to strengthen the bond police have with our local community members and shine light on the work our officers do for this community.” said Hoffman.
WPAL is located at 37 E. Long Ave. in downtown DuBois.
Participants are asked to pre-register for this free event, as there are a limited number of spaces available. Register by calling 814-299-7640 or by emailing info@wpal.org You can also “LIKE” the page on Facebook to stay up to date on this event and others, at www.facebook.com/wpaldubois.