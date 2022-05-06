PUNXSUTAWNEY — With prom and graduation season approaching the Punxsutawney Area High School Future First Responders Club invited Vernon Hilyer to speak about drunk driving with juniors and seniors.
Members of the club said that with the increase in drunk driving typical of prom and graduation season they felt Hilyer was an appropriate speaker to bring to the school. After his presentation, club members said they appreciated his message and hoped that it reached at least some of their classmates.
“The message was really strong, especially with a lot of us coming from some kind of emergency services background, like a lot of us here are firefighters already, and all we want to tell everyone is to stay off the roads if you’re drinking. We don’t want to go on a call and end up seeing one of our loved ones, someone we know, or a friend. We’re just telling them to please stay off the road if you are going to drink and have someone take your keys away from you,” club member Kyle Varner said.
Hilyer is more well known as “Brandon’s Dad” for his speaking engagements and Facebook page. He shared the story of his son Brandon who died at 21 years old in a drunk driving accident. He spoke positively about his son and all the people that he affected while also talking about Brandon’s consistent use of alcohol throughout his life and the effects that had on him.
He told the students how his son first started drinking around the same age as them, and how it became a problem that followed him for the rest of his life.
“I can’t save everybody. If I save one of you, I’ve come for the right reason. If one of you makes a better choice for prom or graduation I’ve succeeded, but I can’t help your friends. But you can. By you helping your friends, it makes my heart feel good to know somebody’s alive,” Hilyer said.
Brandon Hilyer died after flipping his car on September 10, 2008 about a week before his 22 birthday. He had been drinking that night, and was driving himself back home. Vernon Hilyer also shared how Brandon’s death affected his family, and how it continues to affect them today.
He recalled having to tell his family that Brandon had died, and talked about his daughter’s two children who never got to meet their uncle Brandon.
After the presentation, FFRC member Rachael Porada said when students start drinking, they don’t think they can call their parents. She said most parents won’t care if they get a call like that because they’ll be happy their child is safe.
Varner said he had not heard of Hilyer or “Brandon’s Dad” before the club invited him to the school, but he enjoyed hearing his message.
“I really enjoyed this, and I hope a lot of people understood where he was coming from and they learned a lesson from this,” Varner said.
More information about Hilyer and his work can be found at Brandon’s Dad on Facebook or at www.DUIawareness.com.