BROCKWAY — After a three-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brockway resumed the tradition of honoring its Citizens of the Year Saturday for devotion and service to home, church and community. The first banquet was held in 1988.
Kathleen Britton was named Woman of the Year and R. Leo Ferraro was named Man of the Year.
They were presented with citations from the state House of Representatives and Senate by Rep. Brian Smith and Sen. Cris Dush, respectively, and plaques from the Brockway community.
Citizens of the Year committee chairwoman Katie Bish introduced the honorees. Family and friends reflected on each recipient’s special qualities.
Kathleen Britton
Kathleen Britton, a daughter of the late Burton and Jean Marshall Britton, grew up on a dairy farm outside of Brockway that had been in her family since 1870. She has two sisters, Mary Ann Mihok and Joan Higginbotham and a brother, Tom Britton. Her brother Jim passed away in 2015.
Her class of 1958 was the first class to graduate from the current building. She was a co-editor of the 1958 high school yearbook. She went on to study at Grove City College for a few years and spent her summers as a counselor at Curry Creek Girl Scout Camp.
Later, she began a lengthy career in finance-related services at Brockway Glass Co. that culminated in 2000 after 40 years.
As a member of Brockway Presbyterian Church, she is an ordained Elder and has served multiple terms on the Session, served on the Board of Trustees and numerous committees, has been an auditor for many years as well as treasurer of the Breakfast Class (Adult church school) since 1984. She has been a children’s Church School teacher and treasurer for the Church School.
She was treasurer for the Brockway Chapter of Presbyterian Women from 2001 to 2021, where she was a Circle Moderator for a few years, led the National Missions subcommittee and served as the chairperson for Presbyterian Homes (Presbyterian affiliated nursing homes) for many years.
Throughout her life, and particularly through Presbyterian Women, she has helped collect thousands of dollars for many charitable causes over the years.
Pastor Chris McCloskey of Brockway Presbyterian Church paid tribute to Britton for “great and enduring dependability” and said, “You have helped every day in some way and those days have become a lifetime.”
She is a member of the Brookville Senior Citizens and a Friend of the Mengle Memorial Library and has been a member of the DuBois Community Concert Board and a volunteer at the Jefferson County Fair.
Librarian Darlene Marshall spoke of Britton’s many contributions in her more than 30 years of volunteering.
She was a helpmate to her and her siblings’ mother until her passing and has assisted with the care of several aging relatives and neighbors to enable them to stay in their homes.
Her sister Mary Ann Mihok recalled “the good times together, all of our lives.”
She has a deep love for animals and is a generous donor to animal welfare funds.
She loves to travel and has visited places throughout the United States as well as destinations in Australia and New Zealand, several countries in Europe, the Caribbean, Bermuda, Canada and Mexico.
R. Leo Ferraro
R. Leo Ferraro is a son of the late Ross and Aileen Ferraro. He and his wife Mary Ann have four children: Lisa Zocco, Russell Ferraro, Tina Baronick and Rich Ferraro, and 10 grandchildren: Marissa and Anthony Zocco, Alec, Cal, Maria, Rebecca and Leo Ferraro, Hailey Frank and Mara and Kasey Baronick. He has two sisters – Fran Scolese and Nancy Huffman – and one brother … R. Edward Ferraro.
Granddaughters Marissa Zocco and Kasey Baronick spoke of their grandfather always finding time to be at their activities despite his busy schedule and said much of what he’s done for the community involves investing in youth. particularly through the Dale Carnegie Course.
His son, Dr. Rich Ferraro, thanked his father for making sure he and his siblings were educated and grounded “and understand the importance of being a positive influence on people.”
Leo graduated from Brockway High School in 1960 and went to Gannon College. He graduated from there in 1964.
Later that year, he married a young woman whom he’d met at Bailey’s Drive-in in DuBois; they celebrated 58 years of marriage last September. Also in 1964, he went to Cleveland, Ohio and started working for one of the larger and more prestigious accounting firms in the country.
He returned home in 1969 and started a firm of his own, which he still runs today as its managing partner.
He has contributed to his community and church as a member of St. Tobias Church, where he’s served on the Parish Council and Finance Committee.
Msgr. Charles Kaza, retired pastor at St. Tobias, explained Ferraro’s belief that paying back is a way of giving back to those who have given to you, adding that Ferraro has been paying back for many years after his early years in Cleveland.
He is a member of the Knights of Columbus, is a board member of the Brockway Schools and Community Education Foundation; serves on the boards of the Jay Wells and Rita Fiddler Cook scholarship committees; and has been a member of the DuBois Central Catholic School Board, Brockway Recreation Board and Clearfield Hospital Board, where he was also chairman.
In his “spare time,” he takes a walk every day, always has his camera nearby and loves cars – old ones as well as new.
R. Edward Ferraro served as master of ceremonies. All living former recipients of the awards were acknowledged.
Brockway’s Village Voices vocal group directed by Betsy Bond provided a variety of musical selections.
Members of St. Tobias Church’s Confirmation Class served the meals from Freemer’s Market.
Brockway Mayor Bill Hrinya welcomed the attendees.
Pastor McCloskey and the Rev. John Detisch of St. Tobias Church offered the invocation and benediction.