BROCKWAY – Parson-Marnati American Legion Post 95 Commander Bill Sabatose has observed the Veterans Day program at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School from both sides of the lectern.
Brockway has been holding a Veterans Day service on or around November 11 for 96 years. Sabatose emcees the event from the stage as the post commander, but at one point during the 96-year history, he sat in the audience. The event had a long history when Sabatose observed it, and he now gets to lead it.
“I remember celebrating this when I was in high school,” he said. “It’s a privilege to be a part of it.”
The program has patriotic music played by the high school band, a speech from a senior, and then the post commander commits the names of Legion members who have passed away to the Post Everlasting. Before Sabatose read the names of Legion members who passed away during the year, he explained the ceremony to the students at Brockway.
“This is the last posting these soldiers will have,” he said. He proceeded to read the names and place the list in an upside-down helmet. Sabatose lit the list on fire and let it burn while saluting the flames. Then, the honor guard stepped outside the school and completed a 21-gun salute before playing “Taps.”
The recent midterm election was foremost on the minds of the speakers. Principal Mark Dippold reminded students that veterans fought and some died for the right to vote. Sabatose summed up the program for the students before Post Everlasting.
“You’re free,” he said. “This is a democracy because of the sacrifices of the soldiers.”
Senior Class President Shaelynn Brubaker reminded her classmates that the school district’s morning tradition of the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem are important.
“The flag is a symbol of sacrifice,” she said. “A family got that flag in place of a loved one who paid the ultimate price.”
After the audience joined together to sing “America, The Beautiful,” the students were dismissed, and the veterans returned to Post 95.
“The students should be commended,” Sabatose said. “Yesterday, we had a ceremony with the elementary school, and they were tremendous. Today, the attention and sincerity they gave us were genuine. You can tell they love America.”