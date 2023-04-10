BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area Police Department at the borough building will be the location of a drug drop-off site run by the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 21.
Brockway Police Chief Troy Bell said that residents can drop off expired prescriptions and get additional information from the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission during that time. The commission will set up a table and be available for questions at the site during those hours.
“Often times, these prescription drugs contain controlled substances, and a drop-off site makes sure they’re disposed of properly,” he said. “You don’t want to put it in the trash and have wind blow it over, causing the prescription to roll away. You also don’t want to flush it down the toilet and into our water. This way, you know they’re safe.”
According to the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission’s website, the drop-off sites accept prescription or over-the-counter tablets or capsules, liquid medications in their original containers, creams, ointments, patches, vitamins, nasal sprays, and even pet medications.
“We can’t take syringes,” Bell said.
Bell added that the security of the items is high.
“Only the sheriff’s office has a key, and they pick up the drugs and take them to be destroyed,” he said.
More information can be found at the commission’s website, cjdac.org