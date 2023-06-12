BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School Board had a special meeting on June 6 because a discovery during construction of the new multi-purpose building necessitated a change to the project.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza said that the district does not like to hold special meetings on short notice, but the building project needed immediate attention to avoid costs running up while the project waits.
“The people in charge of our building project encountered some sub-surface deficiencies when clearing the area for our double tennis courts,” Vizza said. “The soil was bubbling, what they call ‘pumping,’ and the crew could not wait until the end of June for an answer.”
The contractors and engineers gave four options. The one the district chose was to put in two concrete courts instead of asphalt, costing $97,969. Board Member Jeffery Ginther said that concrete has fewer maintenance costs over its lifetime than asphalt. In five years, the resurfacing and maintenance cost of asphalt was around $90,000.
“It makes sense economically for the district to go in that manner,” Vizza added. “Concrete gives you the chance that it lasts longer with less maintenance.”
In the meeting, the district hired Heather Newland as a second-shift custodian and moved temporary classroom aide Sherri Harle to a permanent position.
Vizza also congratulated the Class of 2023, who graduated at the end of the school year.
The regular board meeting will still be June 27 at 7 p.m.