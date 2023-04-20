BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area School Board met in its regular meeting and set breakfast and lunch prices while establishing staffing for summer academic programs.
Nutrition Inc. will continue to provide Brockway’s breakfast and lunch services. The cost of breakfast is $1 paid and 25 cents reduced. At the elementary school, lunch for students is $1.60 and the high school is $2.10. The reduced price for both is 40 cents.
Brockway will run a summer school program in the high school, bringing in English teacher Beth McMeekin. The Title I and elementary summer programs will run in July. Teacher Deb Snyder will participate, along with nine other staff members. All three programs are paid for by CARES funds or Title I funds. School psychologist Lauren Judge will help the extended school year program, with funds coming from ESSERs money.
Students Ana Hughes, Mia Martino, Rheanna Spinda and Aaliyah Witherite came to the meeting to express support for hiring Mike Puhala as soccer head coach. Puhala was hired at a salary of $3,200. Brockway also added elementary cross country coaches and girls’ basketball coaches.
Beth Santaniello joined as a temporary custodian, and Brockway will bring on state work study workers for summer help.
Brockway will work with Titusville Area School District to provide cyber education services at a cost of $3,528 per student and the cost of technology. The district renewed its Cyber Liability Policy for $11,890 through ACE American Insurance Company.
Geneivive Campbell said that she was concerned that teachers in Brockway are prevented from talking to board members about concerns. Superintendent Jeff Vizza said that he has always had an open-door policy and was surprised to hear her say that. Campbell also spoke about the process of hiring of a new superintendent and other positions. She emphasized the importance of sharing application packets with all board members. According to the district, all applications come to the district office, are opened by the office secretary, who passes them on to the superintendent. Those applications are then copied and distributed to the board members. In the case of the superintendent position, only one application came in: current High School Co-Principal Brian Mulhollan.
The next meeting is Tuesday, May 9, at 7 p.m.