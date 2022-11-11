BROCKWAY — Four new faces are coming to the Brockway Area School District after approval during the November meeting of the school board.
The first three replace workers whose resignations were approved during the meeting. Anthony Moore of Grampian will replace Robert Bateman as a technology/industrial arts teacher. High School Health Aid Lindsey Bloom resigned in October, and the district is bringing in Rebekah Henretty of Brockway to fill that role. Elisha Henry of Falls Creek joined as a cafeteria worker, replacing the departing Donna Stegner. Finally, Jason Alexander of Brockway will join the custodial staff.
In sports, Kelly Snyder will take over as junior high volleyball coach, Brock Bovaird and Brad Martino are the seventh and eighth grade basketball head coaches, respectively, and Marcus Bennet will volunteer on the basketball sidelines. In addition, new wrestling head coach Troy Braddock brought on assistant and volunteer coaches Bruce Grecco, Jason Bash, Eric Grecco, Colby Whitehill and Curtis Markle.
In non-personnel matters, the district is moving forward with installing card reader door access. The lowest responsible bidder was Canadohta at $24,200.00. The bids ranged up to $55,825.63. This will be paid for by a grant.
Waste Management will remove trash and recycling from the district until December 2025. The base monthly rate is $2,532.72.
Brockway is teaming up with Titusville Area School District to provide cyber education services to some students. This will be a cost of $3,360 per student plus the cost of technology.
The Drama Club will present Agatha Christie’s play “Mousetrap” at the high school auditorium. Curtain goes up Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. Shows run at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 17, and the performance ends Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.
The next meeting is the annual reorganization and general purpose meeting. That will be Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.