DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.