BROCKWAY – During its second June meeting, the Brockway Area School District approved its upcoming budget for the 2023-24 school year.
As with previous reporting, the $19,414,600 does not have a tax increase. The budget is $1,216,858 over the 2022-2023 budget, and Board Member Jeffery Ginther explained that some of that increased cost was related to the new multi-purpose building and tennis courts, and the district had planned accordingly.
The district approved three capital project bills related to that building, totaling $465,477.
During the meeting, Brockway continued relationships with several vendors.
Butler County Community College will continue to offer dual enrollment courses for Brockway students. CMW Energy Utilities will offer preventative maintenance services at a cost of $10,220. One Call Now will continue to be the automated calling vendor at a cost of $1,634. Frontline Technologies will continue to manage absences for $4,002.25. Contracts with CWD Enterprises for G-Suite Software continue for $3,982.50 per year. Additional software licenses added over $3,500. For student services, Edmentum will offer cyber school licenses for $17,510, and other educational software suites and licenses will cost the district around $19,341.
The board approved adding to the shop classes, purchasing a Lincoln Invertec machine and a Scotchman Weld Coupon Bender, paid through grants. The cafeteria will pay for a new ice machine for the elementary school.
Brockway donated $5,000 to the Mengle Memorial Public Library.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza ended the meeting by explaining that the school district is finalizing the comprehensive plan for 2024-2027 school years, with three main goals in mind for that time period: increase regular attendance at the high school, address the mental health needs of students and staff, and embed industry credentials in the curriculum to provide a pathway to graduation for students.
The next meeting will be July 11 at 7 p.m.