BROCKWAY – January is School Board Appreciation Month, and Brockway Superintendent Jeff Vizza made sure to praise the board during the district’s Jan. 11 meeting.
“Our school district is extremely fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated group of leaders,” Vizza said. “Collectively, they provide a vision for our school district. They are asked to make a number of difficult decisions on a monthly basis. All outstanding school districts have a strong support of their community, and that’s evident here in Brockway. Our school board volunteers countless hours to ensure that our students achieve their fullest potential.”
Vizza highlighted how the community and the school district work together to provide for people in need.
“I want to thank a number of our community members and our faculty for supporting the We Care Program,” Vizza said. “The program assisted over 100 students and their families during this holiday season. The caring and generosity of our community is truly remarkable. Also, the faculty and student body raised $6,600 to benefit Make-A-Wish. The district held a number of events to help raise money for this great cause.”
The $6,600 will pay for one whole wish and the half of another one.
Staff added
The district is adding Donna Stegner to its cafeteria as a four-hour worker. In addition, volunteers Kelli Norman and Kyle Frost will be assisting the district. Norman will be a volunteer chaperone and Frost is an unpaid intern studying psychology.
On the sport end, incoming softball Head Coach Donald Allenbaugh recommended that the board bring on Adrianna Terwilliger, Bret Zimmerman, and Alex Wright as assistant coaches for varsity. Mackenzie Pence will continue as junior high head coach, assisted by Delaney McMeekin, Holly Grecco, Carly Read, and Josh Inzana.
Audit complete
The audit of the 2020-2021 fiscal year was recently completed by Maher Dussel, CPA. Board Secretary Laurie Piccirillo said that it was a “clean audit,” but the board’s Jeffery Ginther explained it further.
“Everything that had to be ‘yes’ was marked ‘yes,’ everything that should say ‘no’ said ‘no,’ and there were no significant findings,” Ginther said.
The district ended the year with a $34,000 surplus instead of the projected deficit.
The board praised Piccirillo and Rick Clark for their work on keeping track of the district’s finances and filing the right paperwork.
Field work continues and next meeting
The district agreed to pay the next installment on the renovation project for the baseball and softball fields. The fourth application is for $44,374.
The next meeting will be Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.