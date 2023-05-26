BROCKWAY – On Feb. 5, 2024, current High School Co-Principal Brian Mulhollan will become the new superintendent of the Brockway Area School District at a salary of $117,750.
Mulhollan’s hiring was approved by a 7-2 vote during this week’s Brockway Area School Board meeting, with Adam Campbell and Dr. James Brown dissenting. Mulhollan takes the role the day after Jeff Vizza, the current superintendent, retires.
Budget and taxes
The board adopted the proposed final budget of $19,385,586 for the upcoming school year. The budget is a 6% increase over the previous year. This allows the budget to be advertised before final adoption at the June meeting.
“The board decided on no tax increase,” Board Secretary Laurie Piccirillo added.
Tax levies and millage for the upcoming year stay consistent with the previous year, except the real estate rate for South Horton Township in Elk County which goes from 29.16 mills to 30.12. Jefferson County remains at 21.48. The homestead/farmstead exclusions were approved as well as exonerations for residents over 68.
Parent raises class size concerns
Darlene Baka spoke to the school board to raise concerns about the class sizes in the elementary school. The current third grade had three teachers, but it had four in second grade, and class sizes are growing.
“That increased our class from 18 to 24,” Baka said. “Those numbers – 23, 24, 25 – will continue next year.”
Baka added that the current fifth grade will have 26 in their sixth grade classes, based on counting in the yearbook. She said that increasing class sizes may create issues for the students.
“I’ve noticed this year that [my child’s] grades declined,” Baka continued. “But more importantly, she’s overstimulated and overwhelmed. That’s hard to see and deal with at home. My hope is to start a conversation that acknowledges that the best chance for our kids is to have smaller class sizes. Twenty is a big number, but it’s a lot more manageable for both students and teachers than 24 and 26.”
Board President Katie Bish said that the school board had just been talking about those class sizes.
“We will discuss it and evaluate it, and we have numbers and projections,” she said.
Vizza added that they need to see how many students move in and move out of the district over the summer.
Title I Family Night
Sandy Preston sent an email report that Title I held a Spring Family Engagement Night on April 27. Forty-seven parents brought 53 children for dinner, and the children enjoyed story time and crafts while the parents heard a presentation by Department of Education Consultant Maria Searcy on a parent’s role in Title I and how the Title I money is used.
Relationships continued, other positions filled
The school district continued using First Commonwealth Bank as a depository for its cafeteria and S&T Bank for all other accounts, with S&T acting as treasurer. The Law Firm of Ferraro, Kruk, and Ferraro will continue to act as solicitors for the district with a retainer of $2,500. The district continued its insurances, managed through the Swift Kennedy Insurance Group, for commercial, boiler, machinery, and also student accidents.
The district is bringing Lance Dowdall on as summer technology help at an hourly rate of $10 and increased the hourly rate for weight room supervisor Robert Ginther. Josh Burrs joins the volleyball team as an assistant coach while Mackenzie Pence resigned as junior high softball coach.
Custodian Emma Benson will soon retire. Vizza said she had been with the district for 26 years. He wished her well in retirement.
Superintendent comments
Vizza congratulated the kindergarten staff for a successful graduation ceremony. He also congratulated those who planned the Field Day Competition for fifth and sixth grades, including winning homeroom teachers Chuck Sabatose and Andrea Oknefski.
“I also want to thank everyone who played an important role in our students’ education this past year,” Vizza said. “So many groups play a vital role in the day-to-day operation of our schools providing a quality education for our students. This goes beyond our teaching staff, but also to our aides, custodians, maintenance people, cafeteria workers, administration, and, of course, the school board. It is truly remarkable to watch everyone come together to support each other.”
The next school board meeting is June 27 at 7 p.m.