BROCKWAY – Brockway Area School District Superintendent Jeff Vizza updated the school board on the plan for the multi-purpose building expansion.
“The district will be advertising for bids here probably at the end of May,” he said. “We will run those for three consecutive weeks. We’ll meet with our architect, Amos E. Rudolph Architecture, in the latter part of June, and the board will make a decision in July or August.”
The district approved a $40,350 payment to Rudolph’s firm during the second May meeting. Rudolph drew up the plans for the expanded multi-purpose building for Brockway.
The district investigated building a 104-foot-by-74-foot metal building that will be a new gymnasium connected to the existing multi-purpose room through a breezeway. The project is estimated to cost $1,178,000 for the gymnasium, and an additional $267,000 to move the tennis courts to make space for the building.
Vizza invited the community to come and talk about the building during the February meeting and the drawings of the building are available in the district office. No one attended that meeting to discuss the plans.
The existing multi-purpose room is used by various groups and has a low ceiling, meaning that basketball and volleyball cannot practice in it. The new building would allow wrestling and cheerleading more room to practice in the existing multi-purpose room while basketball and volleyball use the new structure. Elementary students can use it for recess during bad weather, and Vizza hoped that classes would use it for projects or assignments that require more space than a traditional classroom.