BROCKWAY – Brockway Area School District Superintendent Jeff Vizza hopes that the community asks questions about the district’s proposed expansion to its multi-purpose building.
The district is investigating building a 104-foot-by-74-foot metal building that will be a new gymnasium connected to the existing multi-purpose room through a breezeway. The existing multi-purpose room is used by various groups and has a low ceiling, meaning that basketball and volleyball cannot practice in it.
The new building would allow wrestling and cheerleading more room to practice in the existing multi-purpose room while basketball and volleyball use the new structure. Elementary students can use it for recess during bad weather, and Vizza hoped that classes would use it for projects or assignments that require more space than a traditional classroom. In addition, Vizza hopes that the community will benefit from the structure.
“I want to find ways to open it up to the community,” he said. He suggested opening it up for people to walk or holding community sport nights.
The expansion means that the tennis courts between the high school and elementary school will move beside the two lower courts on the other side of the high school. That move will be easier for tennis competitions.
Amos Rudolph came to the January board meeting with some visualizations of the project. He explained that the steel structure is versatile, and his architectural firm is looking at different materials for flooring, insulation, and sound dampening. However, the current supply-chain issues and the pandemic mean that the lead time for structures like this is nine months.
Rudolph’s architectural firm matched the building design’s exterior drawings with the brick of the high school and existing multi-purpose room. He also discussed lighting options with the board and said that they could add a garage door to the structure if they wanted easier access for tournaments.
At the moment, the project is estimated to cost $1,178,000 for the gymnasium and an additional $267,000 for the tennis courts. Rudolph suggested setting aside 10% more as a contingency.
Vizza said that the board plans to decide on the project during the March board meeting, so he hopes the community will take January and February to contact the district with questions or even show up at the next board meeting to get more information.
“We want people to know what we’re planning,” Vizza said. “I hope they ask questions.”
The next school board meeting is Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. in the elementary gymnasium. The drawings are available at the district office.