BROCKWAY — A Brockway Area Elementary School teacher approached the school board to improve the intermediate playground.
The elementary school has two playgrounds. The one in the front of the building is for kindergarten through third grade. Fourth through sixth grades use a playground behind the building, and Sue Olsakovsky feels like that playground needs a makeover.
“I’d like to redo the back intermediate playground for our older kids,” Olsakovsky said. “We still have older kids who want to play. I’d like to get rid of some of the older metal equipment – especially the high bars, they’re kind of sketchy. We could do perimeter sidewalks and some stop-and-go stations out there that any kid can stop and play with and put a bigger playset between the swing set and the pavilion. Kyle Norman and the shop students could do a gaga pit (a variant of dodgeball) so everyone can play.”
Olsakovsky said that she saw the need during last school year. Her first concern was with students who have special needs – like ones who are in wheelchairs or have other issues that may prevent them from using the equipment that is currently there. In addition, she noticed other students unable to find playground equipment that fit their interests.
“At recess, watching kids, we have some kids who play football and soccer, but they don’t need that whole field,” Olsakovsky said. “We have kids climbing and playing, and some kids are begging to go look at the primary playground to see if anyone’s over there. We take a loop, and if no one’s playing, we play on it for a few minutes. We have a lot of kids just standing around because there’s not a lot for them to do back there. We have a lot of kids standing around. A lot of them are gamers at home, and if we can give them a half an hour or 40 minutes to move, it would be a big improvement.”
Olsakovsky is looking into some playground options, and discussing the new designs with Corey Gudalis, who helped spearhead the Taylor Memorial Park revitalization. Olsakovsky said her goal is $100,000.
“I want to stay as local as possible with any kind of funding I can get,” she said.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza said he appreciates her looking into this and he and some board members gave suggestions of people and organizations to talk to.
Boiler and service contracts
The board moved onto its regular business, starting with an addendum to the agenda. According to Board Member Jeff Ginther, the district had the opportunity to replace the boiler with a modern, efficient system that uses both natural gas and propane. The district agreed to contract Combustion Service and Equipment to replace the boiler – which was installed in 1956 – at a cost of $420,000.
“We can get it installed before school starts, even with the supply chain issues,” Ginther said.
The district also continued its relationship with Pyramid Healthcare for special education services at $220 per day per student for emotional support and $293 per day per student for autism support. They will also work with Dickinson Center Inc. for therapeutic services at $30 per day.
Personnel and next meeting
The district is hiring Wanda Jose as a full-time custodian starting immediately, taking over for a retirement. Baily Smith will join the cafeteria as a four-hour worker starting with the new school year.
Staff members Hunter Lydick and Jessica Bash were added as additional personnel for the elementary summer school program. Payment for that will come out of CARES funds.
The next meeting will be Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.