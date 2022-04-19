BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area School District set its lunch rates for the upcoming 2022-23 school year, continuing a relationship with Nutrition, Inc., to operate the school food services programs.
A paid breakfast is $1 and a reduced breakfast will cost 25 cents. At the elementary school, a paid lunch will cost $1.50 while the lunch at the high school costs $2. The reduced price is 40 cents.
Other contracts entered
The district will continue its dental and vision plans with CM Regent Solutions at a dental monthly service fee of $5.25 per employee and a vision monthly fee per employee of $1. The employees will pay $23.50 for individual dental coverage and $65 for family dental coverage per month. The vision plan will be $3 for individuals, $9 for families.
The district also continued its contracts with Pittsburgh Stage to perform stage inspections with preventive maintenance, at a cost of $3,446, and ACE American Insurance Company through Swift Kennedy for a cyber liability policy at $12,152.
The district is continuing with Weidenhammer for accounting software, Alio, like last year, for a software support and maintenance agreement at $8,911.66 and an annual software hosting agreement at $6,135.88.
The Floor Show will replace the kindergarten room flooring at a cost of $18,866.40. Another $8,696 will go to Glass Erectors to install a more-secure vestibule area for the elementary school.
The ballfield complex paving project will start soon, with Jefferson Paving Corp. adding and expanding blacktop areas. The cost of this project is $4,516.
Personnel actions
With the retirement of Beth Stoltz, elementary special education teacher, the district held several interviews, and will continue to look for the best candidate for the district. Also, Athletic and Transportation Secretary Robin Butters will retire in August. Superintendent Jeff Vizza said that she will be missed.
“She has put over 20 years of service here in our district,” Vizza said. “She was a secretary in the high school and later moved to the athletic department. She also helped with transportation, purchase orders, and sports programs. We want to wish Robin a long and healthy retirement.”
In addition, nine staff members will be a part of the summer school programs, paid for by CARES funds. The district is also applying to Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) to provide temporary summer employment to the district as part of the State Work Study Program. They will also pick a graduate for a non-PHEAA Work Study temporary position.
Ray Hertel will move into a full-time special needs aide position with the next school year.
In sports, Andrea Oknefski returns as elementary cross country head coach and Kyara Girvan will be an assistant volleyball coach.
Next meeting
The next board meeting will be May 10. The board also scheduled its second May meeting for May 23 at 7 p.m.