BROCKWAY — In 2016, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) made every coach in the state get a new certification, and Brockway Area School District Athletic Director Peter Grecco decided that the new certification should not burden the coaches in his area. This year, his efforts earned him an award from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Directors Association (PASADA).
“The award that I received is the Distinguished Instructor of Coaching Education Award,” Grecco said. “Every coach in Pennsylvania has to have a certificate in coaching education and sports first aid. When that came about, I became an instructor. Since that time, I have certified over 500 coaches. That’s why PASADA recognized me as one of the top instructors in the state.”
Grecco was concerned that coaches would have to travel outside the area to get their certification. He decided that he could help them, alleviating the burden of the new certification.
“Our coaches spend enough time away from their families, so I didn’t want them to go somewhere else to get their certification,” Grecco said. “They can come here on a Saturday afternoon and get it over with.”
Grecco’s work also led to more responsibility. Along with the award, he became the chairman of coaching education for PASADA. He works closely with Human Kinetics, the certification organization that helps maintain the curriculum for the training, to make sure coaches in the state have the training they need to lead their teams.
“The instructors go teach classes, they bring me the information, and I certify those coaches,” Grecco said. “Some things we’ve started in Pennsylvania are now being used at the national level, which is pretty cool.”
Grecco said that the new level of responsibility is not that big of a burden because of the team he has behind him.
“A lot of things happen in this athletic office that go unsaid,” Grecco explained. “It’s a team effort. Robin Butters and everyone here at Brockway help me to be able to go do this stuff. The district has been great. Every time I take something on, they help make sure I can do it. I have the full support of the administration. At Brockway, everything is a full team effort.”
Grecco received his award on St. Patrick’s Day at the PASADA Conference.
“It was a great honor to get that award,” he said. “The PASADA is one of the best organizations in the country.”