BROCKWAY — A request from the Sportsmen’s Club on Main Street prompted the Brockway Borough Council to think about the necessity of parking meters.
The Sportsmen’s Club is doing a sidewalk project and asked the borough to remove the parking meters around its building. That would take out seven meters, two on Main Street and five on Fifth Avenue. The borough has been thinking about getting rid of the meters. Replacement parts are hard to come by, the meters have not been calibrated, and the cost to maintain the meters is higher than any revenue they bring in. The council decided to remove the meters around the club, but the remaining borough meters may be removed after the street committee meets and makes plans for removal, covering up any openings in pavement created by the removal, and the enforcement of two-hour parking limits.
Health, fire, and police updates
Brockway Borough Health Officer Jennifer Challingsworth updated the council on food services inspections, which she said are going well. In addition, she made three calls for high lawns and debris. Two of the three mowed the lawn, and the third is a vacant house, but the owner said that work will be done soon.
“It’s good to see that people are being compliant and respectful to their neighbors,” Challingsworth said.
The fire department responded to six alarms since the last meeting, with one of them being a dumpster fire after the Fourth of July celebration. The department will hold a vehicle extrication training and a company operations class coming up.
The police department responded to 16 calls during the Fourth, and none of those incidents were serious. Some missing property was found and returned to their rightful owners. Officers checked on some disabled vehicles and managed the flow of traffic in the borough. This was Police Chief Troy Bell’s first solo Fourth of July, and he felt that the events went smoothly.
Council raises concerns
Members of the council talked with Chief Bell about some concerns they have in the borough. The main concern was the speed of vehicles on Main Street, which is a 25-mph zone. Bell suggested that residents call the non-emergency number at 814-265-2055 to let the department know so they can put out a bulletin for the speeding vehicles. This includes riders on ATVs, since none of the borough’s roads are designated as ATV roads.
In addition, a concern was raised about residents abusing personal fireworks, which since so many types are now legal, it is difficult for the police to respond. Residents are asked to be considerate of their neighbors when setting off fireworks, especially late at night.
Pool update
Lu Inzana updated the council on the pool at Taylor Memorial Park. The free swim on the Fourth went well. The lifeguard class had three attendees, and all three passed. None of the attendees were from the borough, but they were given applications as the pool still needs lifeguards.
Fourth of July praised
Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson spoke on behalf of the council and praised the Fourth of July Committee. The agreement of the council was that the Fourth was a success.
“I want to congratulate the Fourth of July Committee on another successful Fourth of July,” he said. “I want to also thank all of the outside entities that came in to help us – police, fire, ambulance – all those other communities who sent people to help us. We really appreciate it.”
Councilman Ed Horner praised the workers at the Brockway Borough Municipal Authority for patching over some work areas that were along the Tour de Brockway and parade routes. Benson added that those water authority workers have been working hard to find leaks, and that is not an easy job. He said that residents only see the work done on the roads and not the work done behind the scenes.
The next meeting is Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.