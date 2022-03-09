BROCKWAY – The Brockway Borough Council spent the last of the first disbursement of its American Rescue Fund money in the borough by helping a local organization with a project.
“We’re pleased to be able to help the Brockway Area Kaimanns,” Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said. “They do a lot for our community and were hit hard by the pandemic, too, with their fundraising. This money is going to a good project.”
The Brockway Area Kaimanns used to be the Kiwanis Club, but it changed its name in 1997. The service organization has been working in Brockway for over 50 years.
Benson said that this donation fully exhausts the American Rescue Fund money. Another round is expected in June, and the borough council already has requests for more funding. They will look into those requests after the money comes in.
Water problems on Green Way
A resident of Green Way by the Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School came to the council about standing and freezing water problems near his residence. In 1999, the residents along Green Way and the high school entered an agreement to put a drain at the end of the road, but that drain is on private property, and the property owner decided to pave it over years later. That same property owner is pumping water out of a basement, and that water is pooling where the drain should be. The borough said they will look into the problem, but since the drain is on private property, they are not sure what can be done about it.
New police car incoming
Police Chief Troy Bell said that Laurel Auto had a car on the lot, so the borough is beginning the process of getting a new police car. The gun rack and computer will have to be removed from the old police car and installed in the new one, so that process will happen before the borough puts the car in service.
Fire department update
The volunteer fire department responded to six alarms since the last meeting, and two of those were in the borough. One was an EMS assist, and the other was a motor vehicle accident.
Since December, the fire department has added two regular members and three junior members. New members are being added at the fire department’s next meeting.
The fire department had the chance to assist the community college with a helicopter landing. Assistant Chief Devin Trentini said that it was good for the new firefighters to get to meet the flight crew and see the process when it was not an emergency situation.
Paving proposal posted
The proposed paving list will be advertised for bidding, and those bids will be opened April 7. Currently, the borough plans on paving parts of Second, Fourth, and Fifth Avenues and Alexander Street toward the high school.
Brockway Pool and next meeting
The recreation board said they are still looking for lifeguards for the upcoming summer pool season. The board also needs pool managers and concession stand operators.
The borough council went into executive session related to personnel issues. The next meeting will be April 7 and 7 p.m.