BROCKWAY – The Brockway Borough Council heard more from a group of people who want to have the borough’s blessing to search for more money and help to improve Main Street in Brockway.
The Main Street Committee brought eight members to Thursday’s council meeting to talk about possible improvements along Main Street beyond the PennDOT project that will start later this year. Dave Steele acted as spokesperson for the group, and asked if the council would be willing to give them official documentation that states they are consulting on an official borough project.
The Main Street Committee approached the borough in February about making Brockway’s Main Street look more like Ridgway and other communities, using vintage-looking lights instead of the standard streetlights. Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson and the council expressed concerns about altering any plans for the intersection since the money has already been allocated and asked the group to get more formally organized.
The committee returned in May to continue its work with the borough, and Benson said that the council needs to run the group’s proposals through the solicitor. Solicitor Ed Ferraro explained that there is more of a process than most people realize.
“It’s more than what you think,” Ferraro said. “We have a lot of questions to answer. You have to have your ducks in a row.”
Ferraro and the council added that any group could come in and ask to make improvements to Brockway, but the real legal question is whether the council would be responsible for any of the conversations those groups have with outside agencies such as PennDOT. No one on council was against the groups coming, but they wanted to make sure the council knows its responsibilities. The council expressed its support for the Main Street Committee’s goals.
“I’d like to see more groups come to us,” Councilman Lu Inzana said. “I want more groups asking, ‘What can we do for Brockway?’ We have a great rails-to-trails and some of the best school schools in the country, so we need to do more to bring more groups here.”
The Main Street Committee is looking beyond the upcoming intersection project, using communities like Ridgway and their Main Street projects as a model. They have some work ahead of them to meet the council’s criteria. One way they can work with the council is to get their 501c3. While the council is concerned that groups like this will work together for a while and disband, Steele is confident that the committee will endure.
“We’re as patient as you are,” Steele said. “We’ve been talking about this for five years, and we’ll talk about it for more.”