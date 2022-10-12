BROCKWAY — The Brockway Borough Council agreed to a three-year contract with Waste Management after an executive session during its regular October meeting.
Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson, speaking on behalf of the council, informed residents that the rates will go up, but that increase would be true no matter which garbage removal company the borough chose to work with.
Waste Management’s Ed Yahner attended the meeting, encouraging the borough to sign the agreement.
“We have worked hard to keep costs down, but they are all going up,” Yahner said. “Our rate increase is still below the inflation index.”
Yahner pointed out Waste Management’s close relationship with Brockway as he urged the council to make a decision.
“Fifty percent of our workforce comes from the Brockway area,” he said. “Quite frankly, it’s a mistake to go with someone who doesn’t have a lot of experience in the business.”
More information about rates will be given to the residents of the borough soon.
Levee project moving along
The levee project that started in 2015 is heading closer to completion. When the project was down to two structures to put in place, engineers discovered that a waterline was incorrectly marked. That delayed the project, which meant that it lost funding. The borough had to find funding to move the waterline, which was done, and then find funding to finish the project. Those two structures sat long Seventh Avenue since 2015, behind the trailer that the fire department uses to sell donuts. Now, with around $360,000 secured, the borough is able to finish the project.
Fire department report
The volunteer fire department responded to 10 calls since the last meeting. Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich informed the borough that the department continues to train, with a search techniques training planned in November.
The pre-construction meeting for the new ladder truck went well, and Hoskavich said it will still be over a year before the borough sees the new equipment.
The last donut sale for the year will be Nov. 6.
Appointments and Resignations
The council approved Lloyd Bovaird as a new recreation board member. Bovaird will fill a vacated term.
The council accepted the resignation of Council Member Armando Fortunato. Fortunato moved out of the borough.
Television billing clerk Adele Hessler announced her retirement. The council thanked her for her service and is looking for a new clerk.
Wires down, BBMA, and zoning reminder
The utility pole that fell by the pool at Taylor Memorial Park knocked out power to the pool as the park begins to prepare for winter. Council Member Lu Inzana said that the electric company discovered that the wiring at the pool is obsolete and will need to be replaced.
President Benson praised the Brockway Borough Management Authority’s work and said that residents only see the “tip of the iceberg” of what the authority does.
Residents are also reminded that they need to contact the borough to check with zoning ordinances and possibly obtain permits before doing work on their properties.
Salt, office closure and next meeting
The borough secured salt for the upcoming winter at $70.03 per ton.
The borough office will be closed Oct. 28 for the annual file boxing.
The next meeting of the Brockway Borough Council will be Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.