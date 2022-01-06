BROCKWAY – The Brockway Borough Council entered the new year with the same roster as the previous ones.
Mayor Bill Hrinya administered the oath of office for Ed Horner, Armando Fortunato, Rich Renwick and Lugene Inzana, all of whom were returning after November’s elections. Chris “Smoke” Benson continues as council president and Mike Martino took over as vice president. Brian Buesink also continues on council.
This is Hrinya’s sixth term as mayor of Brockway Borough. When he’s done with this term, he will have been the mayor of Brockway for 24 years. He said that if you count his time on borough council, 2022 starts 29 years of service to the borough.
“I look forward to four more years,” he said. “It’s a matter of trust, and I appreciate that the voters saw fit to bring me back for another term.”
Other positions filled
Hrinya swore in four new public servants for the borough. The council brought in Jennifer Challingsworth as the new borough health officer. They also added Melissa and Dalton Hrinya – the mayor’s wife and son – as auditor and tax assessor respectively. Leslee Galluzzi will be the new borough tax collector.
Truck purchase
The borough’s purchase of a new truck for the street department came with some good news. The truck was $1,000 cheaper than the borough anticipated in November when it passed the resolution to buy the 2022 Ford F-750. The truck will be used for snow plowing and other duties around the borough.
Grants help with flood protection
The borough is continuing to work on flood control options with the water lines, including receiving a $295,000 grant to pay for the improvements. The project started in 2015 and will begin to move quickly now that the money is secured and the borough has arranged the matching funds needed for the grant.
Fire department plans for 118th celebration
The Brockway Volunteer Hose Company is going to have a banquet to celebrate its 118th year serving the borough. It also received a Mengle Foundation grant to pay for equipment replacements.
The fire department responded to 11 alarms since the November meeting, with five in the borough: two alarm malfunctions, a medical assist, a motor vehicle accident, and an accidental alarm activation.
Police report
The borough police department answered 45 calls for service in December, but most of those were not crime related.
Fifteen of those services were assisting with school crossing. Others included helping protect money during a transfer, assisting a disabled motorist and working with other agencies, among other assistance calls. Chief Troy Bell did report two incidents of harassment, one assault, a case of identity theft, a disorderly conduct involving obscene language and four warnings and a traffic citation.
Officer Jason Arthur is moving from full-time to part-time.
Next meeting
The January meeting was held on Tuesday for organizational purposes. The next meeting will return to the council’s regular night: the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the borough building. That makes the next meeting Feb. 3.