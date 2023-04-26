BROCKWAY — Rearden Blake is a 5-year-old boy who just wrote his first book with the help of the Mengle Memorial Library staff, a picture book titled “The Subtraction Book.”
Rearden and his mother, Javin Blake, often participated in programs at the library, but have recently been there at least once a week to work on his book.
Reading has always been a big thing Rearden’s family does with him. “We’ve been reading to him since he was little,” Blake said, and the library is one of his favorite places to go.
He is in kindergarten this year, and is already reading at a third to fourth grade level. Rearden said he is currently reading the “Magic Treehouse” books, and enjoys the artwork featured in them.
One evening while Rearden was talking with library staff member Cheryl Yackovich, he started to tell a story about a ghost in the library. Yackovich and Blake said it sounded like a ghost story, and that they could write it together when he comes to the library. Rearden was excited about the idea of writing a book, and started picking out his papers and the colors he wanted.
His book has nine pages or “chapters,” with writing and pictures done by Rearden. The story has dinosaurs, a monster, rainbow pets, and a sneaky leprechaun. He recently finished it while at the library, and the staff made photo copies of the book for him. There will be a copy of Rearden’s book at the library for the public to borrow and read.
Blake is currently writing a scary story herself, which she thinks might have contributed to Rearden’s ideas, as he hears her talk about her book at home. Rearden later agreed, saying “I want to be like her.”
“He started reading at about 4… he was pulling books off –at first I thought it was just repetition because he heard me read it and he recognized the words on the page, or it was just sort of patterns… Until we went downstairs and he pulled the book off the shelf and he’s reading this book he’d never seen before,” Blake said.
He was also encouraged to read by his great-grandmother, who would often get books from the little library near her house when Rearden came to visit.
Blake said it’s great to have such an involved library in Brockway since Rearden is so interested in reading. She was surprised he stayed so focused on the book and continued working on it.
“There are days where he’s sort of doing other things, and so it’s not every week, but whenever he came in to do it, it was like ‘we’re going to do this,’” Blake said.
“I love drawing,” Rearden said, since each of his pages also includes a drawing. He said he had a lot of fun writing this book.
“He’s always been a creative boy, that’s the juxtaposition of the writing and the creativity and the logic all comes together,” Blake said.
Blake said she is grateful the library staff has been so encouraging of Rearden’s project and creativity both in programs and through this process.